During Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, three drivers – Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow and Raul Fernandez – received a long lap penalty. All of them, according to the MotoGP Board of Stewards, made an “incorrect bike change” in the early stages of the race, when the rain came and it was necessary to proceed with the “flag to flag”, believing that they had caused “a potentially dangerous situation for [loro stessi]the other drivers and the commissioners”.

Changing bikes during a race is a closely monitored maneuver to limit risk and, in the case of Crutchlow and Fernandez, they were flagged for turning too early into their garage. The Englishman initially thought it was “a mistake” by the stewards, but then realized that a driver in front of him had prevented him from seeing where he should have turned.

The Spaniard, for his part, said he was furious that this infringement earned him such a severe sanction as a long lap penalty, and believes that the regulation needs to be revised. “Honestly, I’m very angry today,” said the RNF Racing driver. “For me, we have to improve. We are in the best league. The rules we have are sometimes a joke, honestly, they are a joke.”

“I’m sorry for everyone who will take it personally, but for me we need to improve the fucking penalties. If you knock out a driver, you get a warning, it doesn’t matter, but if you cross another pit line before yours, you get a long lap penalty. It’s a joke! If you do it three or four times, it’s fine, but getting a long lap penalty the first time, for me, is stupid.”

Raul Fernandez confirmed that he had indeed turned too early in the direction of his garage to leave the bike, but considered the penalty disproportionate: “On the ground, you have your number in front of your garage. You have to turn after passing your number, and I lapped first. Ok, I didn’t do well, it was my first race under the flag to flag regime, but honestly I didn’t deserve a long lap penalty.”

“If you kill another pilot, you get a warning. A warning, that’s how it works!”, he insisted, laughing ironically. “If you cross a fucking line, because it’s a line, for less than a meter, you get a long lap penalty. This is the rule, but it’s something I don’t understand, really.”

Raul Fernandez spent part of the race in eighth place, close to the riders in front of him, but after the penalty he had to settle for ninth place when the race was finally stopped. For the Spaniard, what happened could have deprived him of an excellent result.

“I’m very happy with the work we did over the weekend, honestly. I think all my team members did a fantastic job. We were fighting for the top six places, something like that, I was behind Zarco, who was sixth, and I was seventh. But, for me, the penalty wasn’t right, we have to do better, we’re in the fucking MotoGP World Championship and sometimes we feel like we’re children.”

“I don’t know who decided the penalty, I’m sorry. I don’t usually speak like that, but today I’m very angry. Then there was the red flag. It was perfect for everyone because the track wasn’t safe, but at that moment the race it didn’t start again and it was chaos. I’m angry about the long lap penalty and I can’t say anything else. This is what I think.”

“My opinion doesn’t change anything, but I have to express it, because when you fight all weekend and have more than 20 people working behind you, they can’t destroy our race with a long lap penalty for lapping before your garage. Honestly, I think we have to do something, because we are in MotoGP,” he concluded.