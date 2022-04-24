MOTOGP | PORTUGAL

It’s time for a comeback for Márquez from ninth place

An untimely yellow flag crushed Marc Márquez’s lapwhich would have earned him to put himself, at least, on the front line. The one from Cervera will start ninth, although with a rhythm to overcome. The pole was taken by Zarco, followed by a great Joan Mir, in his best position on the grid of the year. The world champion is one of the favorites here in Portimao. Also watch out for Aleix, third, and Quartararo, fifth.