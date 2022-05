MOTOGP | FRANCE

Márquez is left in the hands of the rain on pole in Bagnaia

Ducati struck first at Le Mans. Double in qualifying to become the big favorites. He will have in Aleix Espargaró and Fabio Quartararo his great rivals. Both showed similar race rhythms to Bagnaia and Miller. Márquez, tenth on the grid, will have a hard time getting a good result today.