The controversies of Jerez

The Stewards panel he was quite active during the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, imposing one penalty to Franco Morbidelli, two to Fabio Quartararo and one to Francesco Bagnaia. All these sanctions have found riders and fans in disagreement, and it could not be otherwise when the inconsistencies emerge in such a blatant way. The Sprint incident saw Morbidelli sanctioned for irresponsible driving and because he was judged “ambitious” in his attempt to overtake Alex Marquez.

Quartararo can recriminate both on the merits of the penalty and in its form, given that he was sanctioned between the two restarts, without the possibility – however given to his teammate – of presenting an appeal. While Bagnaia was rather perplexed by having been forced to give up a position during the Sunday GP, due to a rough entry – as hundreds have seen over the years – against Miller.

Given the widespread dissatisfaction of the pilots, the latter asked for and obtained for the next grand prix, scheduled at Le Mans on May 14th, a meeting with the Stewards during the usual Friday Safety Commission. The protagonists of the MotoGP will try to ask the Commissioners for consistency and clarity on the guidelines that inspire the penalties, which seem to change from week to week in a rather random and botched way.

Brad Binder’s confession

Protagonist of a beautiful Sunday race, practically all sideways, Brad Binder he was overtaken by Francesco Bagnaia a few laps from the end, only to stay in his slipstream until the finish line without trying to counterattack. The South African from KTM explained that he was conditioned by the behavior of the Commissioners: “If you overtake someone in the last corner and it goes badly, you won’t be demoted by a single position. The truth is that I thought about it more than you normally do in a race. The reality is that we are penalized when we make mistakes and hit our opponents. This takes away from the fun, but it also makes everything safer. I felt like I was pretty close to Pecco, but maybe that wasn’t the case. It could have gone well, but there was also a great possibility of contact and the position I would have gained would then have been taken away from me”.