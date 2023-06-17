The second free practice session of the MotoGP German Grand Prix ended with a near misfortune, when Marc Marquez lost the front of his bike just over three minutes from the end. His Honda skidded off like a rocket and then crashed into Johann Zarco’s Ducati, which was leaving the pit lane.

The Frenchman saw her coming and lifted his leg, pulling his body backwards, avoiding direct impact with his body, but not with the bike which ended up literally broken in the accident.

At the end of the day, Marc Marquez explained that the crash was, logically, his responsibility, but regarding the incident and the fact that his bike collided with the Ducati, he added: “If anyone could have avoided it, it was Zarco”.

This statement aroused an immediate reaction from the Frenchman, who complained that Marc was taking advantage of “the fact that I’m a good guy” to attack him, adding that he could in no way agree.

Some riders, such as Maverick Vinales, agreed with Marc, while others didn’t go too far or said that the problem was exiting the pitlane, which on such a small track leaves no room, favoring these situations. This same weekend, in the same session, Alex Marquez and Maverick had a similar situation, which luckily didn’t end with an impact.

Early this Saturday morning, at 8am, Race Direction sent a circular to all MotoGP teams, with the title: “Reminder to all riders, pit exit”.

The email explained what had happened: “On Friday we had an accident and a near miss at the exit of the pits, between riders arriving or crashing at turn 1, while another rider exited the pits”, explains the circular.

It was then that the stewards agreed with Marquez’s approach.

“The responsibility for a safe exit from the pit lane rests with the driver exiting the pits and the blue flag must be respected. The blue flag located where the pit exit joins the track is waved for the driver who exits the pit lane, to indicate that there are riders approaching the track”.

“For your safety and that of all riders, please remind your riders to pay attention to blue flags and to check for approaching motorcycles on the track, to ensure a safe exit from the pit lane ” ends the warning.

