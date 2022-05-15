Anger and self-criticism. As it probably should be after a day like today. This is the mood of Pecco Bagnaia at the end of the French GP, after what he himself defined as his “biggest mistake “. A crash, that of the Ducati rider, who arrived a few laps from the end of the race while he was in second position. Chivasso’s talent slid to the ground in the section between turns 13 and 14, after having made a long ride a few laps earlier in an attempt to resist the impressive forcing brought by Enea Bastianini. The Italian derby smiled at the Gresini team driver, while Bagnaia was left with only bitterness. Also because, with Fabio Quartararo off the podium, even the second place would have allowed Pecco to nibble important points in the standings.

“I’m inca ** ato. This is the truth. The more minutes and hours go by, the more I get fucked up. Today I really threw 20-25 points in the toilet”Commented, uncensored, Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP. “Enea and I were both doing very well – he analyzed the Italian – and I made a stupid mistake. I went long at 8, couldn’t stop in time and went off the track. Then, when I got back on track, I honestly didn’t think I had to recover Enea by force. I knew we were on the edge, we were pushing hard. I made the penultimate corner quite slowly on purpose, because I wanted to feel comfortable for a moment, and instead I lay down. It is a great pity. If I want to fight for the title these shit are not allowed “.

“Today’s mistake was perhaps my most serious – added Bagnaia again – even worse than last year in Misano“. For the Ducatista some regret there is, starting from the ‘forced’ braking in curve 8. “Aggressive tactics with Bastianini? At the end of the race I always prefer to stay in the front, mainly due to the pressure of the front tire. I certainly wouldn’t do the braking of the 8 again. A set of things made me go long. It makes me fuckin even just talking about it. I made the mistake and I could easily take home important points. This is the second time I’ve fallen. In Indonesia I made only one point: there are already three races in which I have not brought home anything. This race just gives me the fact that I was very fast. The only positive thing is this. But on a weekend like this the only thing left are zero points”He concluded.