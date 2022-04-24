The nightmare is over for Fabio Quartararo. As reigning world champion he had not yet managed to do better than a seventh place in the dry in this 2022 (Mandalika’s second had arrived in the rain), with a Yamaha that seemed decidedly not up to par with the competition bikes. .

In Portimao, however, it was above all “El Diablo” that made the difference, with an amazing start that allowed him to move immediately to second position. Not being in traffic, this time he managed to set his pace and there was nothing to be done for the competition: his direct rival Johann Zarco arrived at the finish line almost six seconds late, but the other M1 factory they saw even half a second trim. This is perhaps the data that gives the most sense of how much Fabio made the difference.

“I pushed myself to the limit. To be honest, I did the same thing in Austin and Argentina, but I didn’t succeed. I felt great here since the warm-up, but at the start I went very well, I can’t keep up with the Ducati. maybe we would have done it. Now we must not give up “, said Quartararo as soon as he arrived at the parc fermé.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then, to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD, he underlined how today it was his first brilliant lap that allowed him to put the race downhill to take advantage of the characteristics of his Yamaha: “This is the first time this year that I can do such a strong first lap and I know that if I don’t do it my race is over. It doesn’t take much to make the difference between winning or struggling like in the second race here last year. But today we did it. I’m very happy, because it is the first victory of the year “.

When he was pointed out about the sensational gap he inflicted on his brand mates, he tried to dodge the question, shifting his focus on the potential of the M1: “I’m happy with our bike, it’s going very well. I always say that, there It just lacks power. For me in corners and braking it’s spectacular though. At the last corner, for example, I was able to make a truly spectacular line. “

With this success he also took the leadership in the World Championship in cohabitation with Alex Rins at 69 points and in a week he will be back on track in Jerez, where last year only a compartment syndrome problem prevented him from winning a victory that seemed now certain.

“We have a very good base and I’m very happy that Jerez will be there next week, because last year I was very fast and I didn’t win just because I had a problem with my forearm. I’m really happy to go there, because during the winter I have prepared very well physically, so I’m ready and can’t wait to be there, “he concluded.