Seeing Fabio Quartararo suffer with his Yamaha has ceased to be a novelty, unfortunately. Before the spring break, the French rider recognized that he was experiencing his worst moment with the Iwata manufacturer, unable to find anything that would allow him to recover the sensations of the winter. So much so that at Le Mans he preferred to go back to the setup he had in 2021, the year in which he became world champion. But this change was not noticed at Mugello.

El Diablo experienced an Italian Grand Prix where he barely finished in the points. He didn’t succeed on Saturday in the Sprint by just 27 thousandths, being tenth behind Enea Bastianini, who was returning from injury. He succeeded this Sunday in the long race, even if he finished 11th and behind his teammate Franco Morbidelli, as had already happened in Argentina this year.

Despite maintaining his calm, Quartararo is once again showing frustration at the bike’s lack of performance and the sensations he’s unable to find. The Frenchman attributed the unexpected performance to a wrong choice of tyres, which did not happen to his teammate.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t feel good on the medium tyre, but Michelin told me the soft wouldn’t hold up,” Quartararo told various post-race media outlets, including Motorsport.com. “Morbidelli had the soft, which I think was the best option. I was expecting a much better feeling with the soft rear tyre”.

Quartararo added that he is unable to move forward with the bike in any way, underlining a curious fact to confirm this thing: “Let’s take a step forward and one step back. What is clear is that the time I did in 2021 was better than this year”.

Furthermore, the Frenchman no longer feels confident in view of the next race, the German Grand Prix next week, the second stage of the hat-trick: “You can’t expect anything when you do this type of race. We lack turning and at the Sachsenring there are many corners that require it,” he concluded.