On the day of testing in Valencia, all eyes were on Marc Márquez’s debut astride the Ducati, but hard work was done in every MotoGP rider garage, with news and confirmations. Fabio Quartararo is part of this second group, the one of confirmations who continues to work on a path already undertaken since the Misano tests. In today’s tests which gave us a small taste of 2024, the Frenchman rode the Yamaha with which he hopes to return to the top next season.

However, the day went by without showing enthusiasm or particular satisfaction with what was found. At Yamaha, a lot of focus was placed on new aerodynamics which featured different wings and on the engine, to find the power that is loudly requested. Only some of these innovations were welcomed, while work will have to continue to arrive at the Sepang tests in February with an improved package.

It must be underlined that the weather conditions were not the best, today the Ricardo Tormo Circuit welcomed the riders with cold temperatures and strong winds which affected much of the day: “I didn’t have great expectations for this test, but you always try to look the glass half full,” says Quartararo at the end of the day. “There have been improvements, but the truth is that we are still far from where we were before. But it is also true that I, as a driver, want to race and fight to win. If I need to do extra tests, I will be happy to do them. But we have to work hard and have a real idea of ​​what we need to get back to the front.”

El Diablo he appeared to be in difficulty in these tests in Valencia, finishing 12th fastest and wide at the end. However, the aerodynamics bring a smile to his face, which seems to have a good starting point to then continue to work and take steps forward: “There was a lot of work to do today, especially in terms of aerodynamics. We have made some very positive progress in this area. But this changes the balance of the bike a bit. We didn’t have much time because we started an hour later this morning. We need to fix the bike setup. We tried a new chassis, but it wasn’t as nice. The engine is slightly better, but only a little.”

“For me the aerodynamics are very good, but to use it big you need to have a lot more power,” explains the Frenchman going into detail. “That’s the positive in some areas, where we’ve had less wheelie, but we lacked the power to use aerodynamics. We have to find the balance between having more power but also greater aerodynamics. This is what we are looking for at the moment. We didn’t find any more turning with new aerodynamics. That was a very positive aspect, obviously now we have to use it in carbon because the wings were heavy. It was a prototype. Even if there are some small details to change, I expect more because even if we have to fix something we are still very far from the riders in front.”

In this sense, the tests in Malaysia in February will become very important. There you will see a Yamaha that will be much more similar to the one that will take to the track in Qatar for the first race of the year and Quartararo will be able to participate in the shakedown. In fact, the Japanese manufacturer will be able to take advantage of the concessions: “I will have a meeting with Yamaha and it will be important because it will be one of the last before Sepang. This aerodynamics is something to see for Malaysia, we will see a lot in those days. It must also be said that today it was very windy, cold, we started late… In Malaysia with the shakedown and the tests we will stay for 10 days, so we will have a lot of time! Having the concessions, I will be there. Enough to fill the gap? If it’s not enough I don’t know, but for me it’s important to get closer. The gap today is still too wide, we are far from what we want. But I believe and hope that those three extra days in Malaysia will bring us closer to Qatar.”

However, what convinced Quartararo the most was the new approach seen from Yamaha. He is becoming “Europeanised” and this can be a positive aspect especially during the season, when a lot of reactivity will be needed: “I think they have changed the mentality a bit. They are getting closer to the European mentality, and that’s what we really want to be faster. I believe that the most important moment will be from February to July, they will be fundamental months for improving the bike and making updates quickly. This will also be the key to understanding their mentality.”

From today, the Nicoise has a new teammate. Alex Rins has been the Yamaha rider since 2024 and made his debut in the Valencia tests today. However, it is still too early to understand how he went, also due to his physical form not being fully recovered: “It’s difficult to talk to Alex, because it was his first day, the conditions weren’t very good. It’s unlikely that we’re already headed in the same direction. For him it was just a first approach, we will be able to talk more in Malaysia, understand where we need to improve. But I don’t think this is the time to talk to Alex to see the direction after just one day of testing.”

Finally, a note on Marc Marquez, who immediately stood out on his debut with the Ducati: “Marc? I told you he would do 29”4 on his first day on the Ducati! I was very good at guessing!”.