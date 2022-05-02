Despite the numerous contracts expiring, the MotoGP riders market should not give great twists. The domino effect that could result in the demise of Fabio Quartararo from Yamaha, in fact, it seems an increasingly remote scenario for several reasons. The manufacturer of the three tuning forks is well aware of having to do everything to avoid losing El Diablo, a true blessing for Yamaha, a rider who arrived ‘by chance’ in 2019 – the goal of the Petronas team was Dani Pedrosa – and to score in 2021 at the first season as an official rider, a title that brought the M1 back to the top of the MotoGP after six years.

According to today’s edition of the Spanish newspaper ASthe Dorna moreover, he would have every interest in order for Quartararo to remain in Yamaha to have the guarantee that the Japanese company will not find itself without riders capable of aiming for victory in 2023. Lin Jarvis stated that the foundations to renew with Quartararo for the next two seasons are there. , Yamaha illustrated the development plans to the 1999 class who already today Jerez test expects to try interesting innovations to defend the world championship crown.

As a result of the second place obtained yesterday in Jerez behind Francesco Bagnaia Quartararo scored 45 points in the last two races which allowed him to climb to the top of the ranking with a seven-point advantage over Aleix Espargarò’s surprising Aprilia. The 33-point advantage over Francesco BagnaiaHowever, they are not a safety margin if we consider the potential of the Piedmontese rider who was widely shown yesterday on a track that was favorable to Yamaha on paper.

The Iwata house certainly has the possibility of largely fulfilling the economic demands of the transalpine – the manager asked 10 million euros to become the second highest paid driver behind Marc Marquez – and at the moment he finds himself in total emergency at the level of drivers as Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso are not providing performances in line with expectations, or at least they are very far from Quartararo. A driver to be held at all costs, with the blessing of Dorna.