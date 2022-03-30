Ninth place in Qatar was a strong wake-up call for Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha, but the reigning world champion in Indonesia reacted like the champion he is. After the pole position obtained in Qualifying, the rain that fell profusely just before the start – also causing the departure time to be shifted – could, on paper, put the transalpine driver in great difficulty, who had never been competitive in the wet in the past. Instead in Mandalika the 1999 class after losing ground at the start of the race in the final climbed up to second place, which allows him to occupy the third position in the ranking with 27 points very close to Enea Bastianini (first at 30) and Brad Binder (second to 28).

After two years of absence, the MotoGP World Championship will return to Argentina at the weekend, a track on which Yamaha has been very competitive in the past. Ducati, however, has grown dramatically in the meantime and could thrive on the fast Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Despite a slow start to say the least – he got a point in two races – Quartararo is sure that Francesco Bagnaia will play for the World title: “Bagnaia has time to recover, we still need 3 or 4 games to understand who will be able to play the title to the end. We lack a lot of speed and it shows “said Marquez interviewed by The Corriere della Sera.

Marc Marquez was the great awaited in this 2022. The ‘king’ wants to reclaim the throne left vacant by the ‘regents’ Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo in 2020 and 2021. The resurgence of diplopia, however, will force the Honda phenomenon to skip the stage in Argentina and since the following weekend we race in the United States it is difficult to hypothesize a quick return to the Austin fiefdom. El Diablo wrote to his rival wishing him a speedy recovery: “Since 2020 he has had no peace. As a guide he is the strongest ever in the World Championship, Rossi was and will remain a legend, but as a guide I choose Marc “. Broadening the horizons outside of motorcycling Quartararo as a point of reference has a fellow countryman who is a football craque: “Mbappé is the perfect athlete. Young, successful and determined, capable of carrying the national team on his shoulders. As in the past Zidane did “.