Red Bull Ring, Misano, Aragon: three ‘Ducati’ tracks where Francesco Bagnaia on paper will be able to corroborate a chase against Fabio Quartararo who, at the turn of the summer break, put a 50 to 8 of partial. Pecco, in fact, won at Assen and Silverstone, two tracks where El Diablo had dominated in 2021. Quartararo in the Netherlands unexpectedly fell, while in Great Britain he did not go beyond the eighth place.

Regarding the Silverstone race, the French driver regrets the choice of rubber: “We made a clear mistake in not fitting the hard rear tire – Quartararo’s analysis – we should have tried it, even if in the warm-up the pace with the medium tire was very good. In the top 10, however, I am the only one with the medium tire and therefore it is clear that we made a mistake ”.

Quartararo reached the finish line in front of Aleix Espargarò now 22 points from El Diablo in the standings, but the Yamaha rider underlines that the frightening opponent is Bagnaia: “We have to look at him because he is the one who is in the best shape at the moment and makes the difference”. The reigning world champion has 49 points to manage with 8 races still to go. Too many to do any kind of math.

To exacerbate Quartararo’s concern is the awareness of having in front of him a triptych of pro Ducati races: “At Red Bull, Misano and Aragon I don’t want to say that we will certainly struggle, but it is certain that Bagnaia and Ducati will always be very competitive. It will be hard, I’m worried ”.