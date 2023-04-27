Fabio Quartararo hasn’t climbed to the top step of the podium since last year’s German Grand Prix. From there the decline began which, together with Pecco Bagnaia’s furious comeback, led him to give up the scepter of world champion. However, the Frenchman from Yamaha is convinced that the time has come to break this fast and Jerez de la Frontera is the ideal place to return to winning.

On the Andalusian route, El Diablo he took two victories and three pole positions, the MotoGP takes to the track this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix and the rider from Nice believes that this is the best scenario to relaunch in the championship. In fact, he is currently only seventh in the standings, 30 points behind the leader Marco Bezzecchi.

However, the situation will change radically for Quartararo, at least this is the goal: “I’ve marked this circuit in red, we’ll have to go on the attack. Here we have always been able to fight for victories, I don’t see why it should be any different this year. We will try with all our strength this weekend ”.

It’s not just a statement that serves as motivation, the Frenchman is convinced he can do well on the Andalusian track: “I say this because this circuit has always adapted well, I had my first race here as a rookie, this weekend we’ll understand if this year we will be able to fight for the championship or if it will cost us a lot of effort to fight. In Austin we had a not particularly good qualifying but we started seventh and finished on the podium. The best thing is to start from the front row, everything depends on qualifying well.”

Qualifying continues to be an Achilles heel for Quartararo, who still can’t explain why he can’t be effective in time attacks: “We don’t know what prevents us from setting a lap time, the 2019 times are better than the ones we do now, while the others improved a lot in the flying lap. We don’t know why, but times haven’t improved for many years. Last year I only got one pole position, but many front and second rows on the grid, while this year we didn’t get any, we need to understand why this happens to us”.

This is an aspect Yamaha will work on in the tests, which will take place on Monday in Jerez, immediately after the Grand Prix: “From what I’ve heard, we don’t have anything too big to test. What we need to improve, i.e. the engine, we can’t touch because of the regulation. It’s up to Yamaha to find a way to resolve the situation.”