Fabio Quartararo had raised the alarm after the first day of testing in Portimao, believing that the Yamaha team was not ready for the first race of the season, scheduled in the Algarve on March 26th. However, the Frenchman appeared much happier at the end of Sunday’s work programme, the final day of testing, in which Yamaha worked with the ideas of the 2022 setup to make him feel stronger on the bike.

In particular, Quartararo feels he had a better bike in the qualifying simulation, and this translated into a 1’38″302 which allowed him to be third (the only non-Ducati in the top 10!), after on Saturday he had been 1.3 seconds slower than the leader. “We took a huge step forward today,” said El Diablo at the end of the tests. “Essentially we worked a bit with last year’s aero package, some old setups and the bike worked”.

“We understood where the problem was, I felt good with the bike. I’m still missing something on the feeling, but I’ve never done 1’38 on this track, so it went very well. We are in a better position, I think it is good to see that we have made an improvement, even if we are not where we want, but I think this is already a big step. Also, the grip in testing is different than in the races, so I hope this helps.”

Quartararo is using a 2022 setup and aero package (with Yamaha having spent the entire pre-season fighting to homologate the latest version) but with the 2023 engine. old stuff, but we worked on the setup and it went well, because yesterday on the time attack I did 1’39”6 in one lap. Instead today on the pass I did between 1’39” low and 1’38” high. So he’s close to second fastest in terms of pace. We need to make the tires work better. But also physically, the bike was difficult to ride, it didn’t turn. I had all the worst things you can have, but today we’re back to having good things.”

Many Yamaha figures, including test rider Cal Crutchlow and sporting director Massimo Megeralli, have said in recent months that they have never seen the Japanese brand work as hard as it did with the 2023 bike. Quartararo is happy with the visible improvements Yamaha has made accomplished with the package, however he thinks that the changes made for 2023 were excessive, given the very little evolution of the M1 in recent years.

“For four years we’ve had practically the same bike,” said the Frenchman. “But we changed enough this year, I just think it was too much because the others went step by step. For years our bike didn’t change, then it became completely different and for me we got lost. We’ve gone back to what we had in the past but with small changes. The start of the season will be difficult, but if Yamaha keeps working and bringing things, I think we can stay there in the second part of the season”.