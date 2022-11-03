He seemed the big favorite to confirm his leadership, but Fabio Quartararo arrives in Valencia with little chance of bringing the world championship back to France. The reigning world champion is forced to win the race on Sunday if he is to keep the crown, but the main favorite for the title is Pecco Bagnaia. What was a great four-way fight for many races has become a duel between the Ducati rider and the Yamaha Frenchman.

23 points separate El Diablo from Bagnaia, with the latter leading the championship. It is certainly not the scenario that we all imagined a few weeks ago, but Quartararo does not give up and will try everything, considering that the few possibilities relieve him of the pressure: “The goal is clear, I only have one goal in mind and I have nothing to lose. I will do my best to make it and to fight for the win. It’s not the best situation to fight for the title, but it’s good not to have too many worries. Whatever happens, it will have been a difficult but positive season. So we play it all. Last year we had a problem with the front tire, this year it will be harder than a graduation and this is very important, I’m so confident ”.

The fight between the two title contenders will be a fight without discounts. Quartararo is not in 100% physical shape in Valencia, due to the fracture of the middle finger of his left hand remedied in the Sepang FP4. The Frenchman is not worried about the condition of his injury, which he hopes to solve with a scheduled operation during the winter: “My finger doesn’t hurt so much, driving wasn’t a huge problem in Sepang, but also because I had taken painkillers. I will certainly operate during the winter to have it normal, because now it is strange, very bent ”.

MotoGP hadn’t decided the title at the last race since 2017 and this year Quartararo and Bagnaia are giving us a great show. However El Diablo had, in addition to the Piedmontese and the whole Ducati platoon, another enemy. His Yamaha. Despite the difficulties riding the M1, he carried on the world fight up to Valencia: “Before the start of the season we had some bad news about the bike, the start of the year was not so good, I complained a lot because after a long time we had not improved at all and therefore I was not totally focused as was necessary ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

However, the situation seemed to be favorable to the French, who had reached +91 on Bagnaia after the Sachsenring. However, Yamaha has never been up to the competition and the tests on Tuesday for 2023 will also be key, even if Quartararo prefers not to think about it from now on. “I had an excellent first half of the season, the second half we kept the same level , but many manufacturers have made many steps forward. We made some mistakes, but I think in general you learn when you have a tough season like this one. It has not been the best season, but not that bad because we are still fighting for the title in the last race, so I can gain a lot of experience which will be useful for the future. Obviously I’m looking forward to Tuesday as I hope to have some good news, but the priority is Sunday. Enjoying that race will be very important, so my priorities will be in order on Friday, then Saturday and finally Sunday ”.

Quartararo’s 91 points lead turned into 23 points behind in the last race of the season. Bagnaia won seven races, putting in place a record comeback, perhaps sometimes masked too much by the excessive power of his Ducati. El Diablo, however, looks beyond and sees in Pecco the spearhead of a great team: “We always talk about the Ducati that are strong, but Pecco is always the rider who is at the top. So for sure he is a great rider, and it’s fantastic to get to play for the world championship in the last race. let’s do the last big fight of 2022 and enjoy it. Pecco and I have known each other for a long time, he was always a category above me. In the world championship, the first time we confronted each other directly was in 2015 in Qatar, then we fought several times. In Moto2 he was faster than me and I was further back, but this weekend we are hoping for a good battle ”.

“What quality of Pecco would I want? The speed in general, which Pecco has had throughout the year, especially in the second part. Everything seems very simple for him, both in qualifying and in the race. The quality of being so fast in every situation is something I would like to have ”, concludes Quartararo speaking of his direct rival for the world championship.