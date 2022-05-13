The home track seems to benefit Fabio Quartararo, who starts his French Grand Prix on the right foot. In the combined ranking of times he is sixth, after the fourth time trial in the morning and the sixth in the afternoon. However, before the time attack El Diablo commanded the standings and, net of the times, he showed once again that he is the accredited rider of one of the best steps, which he bodes well for the race.

At Le Mans, Quartararo and Yamaha immediately put to the test the components tested in Jerez two weeks ago, in particular the new swingarm that the Frenchman fitted to his M1 during the second free practice session, but of which he is still not particularly convinced: “It was a good day, because the pace was good, this morning I felt good, also this afternoon. We tried some things in the second run of FP2, in particular the new swingarm, the one we tested in Jerez ”.

“The comments are more or less the same as I did in the tests. It’s good, but I don’t know if it’s better or not to take the risk. We’re not too sure, we’ll see the data, but my first impression is to stick with the old one for tomorrow. There are no positive or negative aspects, my feeling with the bike is sometimes better under braking, but turning is more complicated. It still puts me in doubt, I prefer something I’m sure of rather than something I’m not. But we have collected some interesting data for tomorrow ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What was missing on this French Friday is the time attack, which, however, was not possible due to the excessive traffic on the track: “In FP2 I found enough traffic, and it also happened to me in the time attack, but I don’t think I can having been the only one to have this problem, so the weather was not excellent ”.

Quartararo took the opportunity to renew the request to the Race Direction to be more severe with the riders who stay in the middle of the track going slow, believing that MotoGP should lead by example: “It’s a problem. If someone makes a mistake, he doesn’t need to stay in the middle, it disturbs those who come from behind. I don’t really agree with this attitude. When I was in Moto3 my example was the MotoGP riders, but if we behave like this, obviously Moto3 will do the same thing. They penalize Moto3 a lot, but never MotoGP. I think the penalties should be a bit more severe in the premier class. I have never seen a rider penalized for this, maybe Jack Miller in Argentina. For the rest we need to be more severe “.