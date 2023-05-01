After a bitter Spanish Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo lowered his visor again to concentrate on today’s Jerez tests. The Frenchman completed 88 laps on his Yamaha, with a lot of focus on aerodynamics. The day on the Andalusian track ended with a third time, just a tenth and a half behind the leader Marco Bezzecchi.

It is known that the stopwatch is not the focus of the tests, however one of the main problems of the M1 is the time attack. The flying lap is still a weak point of this Yamaha and it’s difficult to find the right balance: “I’m a little happier, we worked on new tires with a full tank and in the heat. Times came up a little earlier. I was able to put in good laps compared to the race weekend and that was positive. But even on the weekend, the pace alone was fast. It’s the flying lap that’s missing and one thing I struggle with is that when I have to make the pace, the times are good, but on the time attack, the times are the same. I’m always on edge no matter what. We need to improve the flying lap to make it better on pace. We hope to find a solution.”

Over the course of the weekend, we saw the dual exhaust tested, which Quartararo judges positive, but with some reservations: “Totally different, even on the bike. When leaning to the right, you feel the bike much more than when you’re leaning straight. It was used to understand if we had more top speed, but on this track it was difficult to understand. In terms of aerodynamics we tried some new wings, but they are very similar and for me they are a little worse. We tried a new frame, but it’s hard to give feedback. This was good, but when you do steps like this, maybe it’s good here, but not on other tracks. At Le Mans we will make some comparisons and see how it goes”.

Not just the time attack; one of the problems that Quartararo has been complaining about since last year is the difficulty in keeping up with other riders. This and the flying lap are the big worries of an M1 which by now seems to be at its limit after having regained some power: “We have various difficulties that we have to face: one is the time attack and one is staying behind the other riders. The speed is there and we showed it today, we’re in good shape on the pace. But we have problems and it is evident. I had my best start of the weekend but I think we have reached the limit with our bike. If we want to improve we have to do something different. It’s not just about working on the downforce…but I try to do my best with the clutch, the gas…I’m not an engineer”.

Finally, El Diablo comments on one of the great innovations we saw during the Jerez tests: radio communications. As anticipated by Motorsport.com, a new way of communicating between Race Direction and riders was experimented in MotoGP, on the occasion of the test day in Andalusia three riders were chosen to test the device that could be used to talk during the races: “It’s a good thing and if it’s used right it can be a sure thing. But I don’t think we need people talking, it’s just for emergencies, because it’s hard to hear things while you’re driving. The first lap was strange because when you go into the corner and you hear someone talking it’s a bit funny, but it’s something we can use, maybe for red flags or bikes on the track. It can help, because sometimes it’s hard to read what’s written on the dashboard. But I think it’s only useful in important cases. In a case of Long Lap Penalty I think it’s useless, but in case of danger it can help. You don’t put the brace in your ear, it’s just close and very small, but it was uncomfortable. So they have to work on a system to make it stable. It’s still a prototype and it was good to be the first time we tried it “.