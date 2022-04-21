After the first four races of a crazy 2022 season, Fabio Quartararo has only won one podium in the year in which he has to defend the title. The lack of progress of the Yamaha package led the reigning world champion to finish ninth in Qatar, eighth in Argentina and seventh in America, excluding second place in Indonesia.

He is currently 17 points behind championship leader Enea Bastianini, but points out that the next ones will have to bring podiums, as they will go on tracks that are suitable for Yamaha. It starts this weekend with the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao. When Autosport / Motorsport.com asked him if he saw the Algarve as his real start to the season he replied: “This is a 50 and 50 for us, but Jerez and Le Mans are important tracks”.

“We are no longer allowed to make mistakes. If I want to fight for the championship, no mistakes are allowed. So I think that on this type of track you have to be on the podium and not make mistakes, otherwise it will be difficult to get to the end of the year in a good position ”.

Currently, Yamaha has no top speed compared to rival bikes and struggles when behind the fastest bikes, so riders can’t take advantage of the M1’s strength, which is the corner. Quartararo had already noticed that the M1 has a very narrow operating window, and this depends on the grip that each track offers.

But when asked if he expected any updates from Yamaha now that MotoGP is back in Europe, El Diablo revealed that there have been no discussions on this with the team. “I hope we will have updates soon. I don’t have much news on that at the moment, but we should because I was happy to finish seventh in Austin. It sounds ridiculous because I won the title last year and yet I was happy with that position in America. We need to have some news ”.