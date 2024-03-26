Fabio Quartararo was hoping for a productive Monday in Portimao, with “many parts to try” on the first day of testing organized by Yamaha of the season thanks to the concessions the brand is benefiting from this year. The day was interrupted due to unfavorable weather conditions and a track that was too dirty, but Quartararo was also hindered physically.

The Frenchman injured his calf on Saturday, in circumstances yet to be established, but evidently after a fall in the paddock. Subsequently, perhaps on Monday, he went highside, without ending up on the ground because in the end he landed on his motorcycle, but the impact would have increased the pain. While this did not stop him from riding on Monday, tests are scheduled in Barcelona to rule out any injury, on the advice of Dr Xavier Mir, who regularly monitors MotoGP riders.

This Tuesday, Quartararo was supposed to attend the press conference to present the French Grand Prix, but had to skip the event because he had difficulty standing for several minutes. “During the test the situation got worse, so we will do more tests,” he said in a message broadcast during the conference, trying to reassure: “We will be in excellent shape for Austin.”

On Monday, Quartararo spoke only of a day ruined by the weather. “The worst conditions for a test, only six laps done… See you in the USA,” he complained in a message posted on Instagram. Álex Rins was also disappointed. “Few laps due to the weather, so we will have some work to do in Austin,” said the Spaniard.

With Léna Buffa