This year, Fabio Quartararo has only achieved two podiums in the races held so far, while Yamaha is second to last in the standings together with Japanese rival Honda. The French rider has not hidden his frustrations over the year and has repeated several times to Yamaha that he wants to see facts and not just words to solve his problems with the bike.

Quartararo’s situation and that of Marc Marquez at Honda have been compared, although the former has started to accept his situation and is focused on getting the best out of each weekend. Speaking after a test at Misano in which he admitted he “expected much more” from the 2024 Yamaha engine, Quartararo said: “Yamaha believed in me when I arrived from Moto2.”

“My attitude at the beginning of the year was a little more arrogant than it should have been,” he continues El Diablo. “So obviously we’re in a difficult time, but I have to stay polite. We both want the same thing. Obviously it’s difficult, but I prefer to stay calmer and try to build a better combination with everyone.”

Quartararo, who had won the title in 2021 at Misano, experienced a difficult weekend in the San Marino Grand Prix, finishing both races in 13th place. Yamaha’s lack of power, which it appears not to have resolved so far with the 2024 engine prototype, has made it virtually impossible for the 2021 world champion to overtake other riders during races.

The representative of the Iwata manufacturer points out that this is not a new problem and revealed that he told Yamaha, at the end of the 2021 season in which he won the title, that “he can no longer win with this bike. It is a problem that we have for years and years,” he said of his overtaking difficulties on the M1. And even when I won the championship, at the end of that year I said: “We can’t win with this bike anymore. And last year we finished second, we didn’t win. This year it’s even worse.”

Quartararo is currently in 11th place in the standings, 189 points behind championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, and is preparing to face the Indian GP next weekend.