He is sixth with Yamaha and scores a good result on a complicated Saturday for everyone in India: Fabio Quartararo should be happy with his Sprint, however sixth position does not satisfy him and he once again shows frustration at the end of a race that he saw him fight first with his M1 and then with his opponents.

“I don’t know what to say,” he begins El Diablo in the usual meeting with the media at the end of the short race at Buddh. “In terms of results, it was definitely the best, but in terms of sensations and feeling it was bad because I could see all our problems, and they are the same as a long time ago. So, in the end in many places I manage to catch the riders in front of me, but then in many areas we lose and I can’t do practically anything.”

Sixth, but dissatisfied. This is how Quartararo’s Sprint can be summed up, which despite a good result on paper, continues to suffer from the same problems as always. In particular, the 2021 world champion was overtaken in the final by a fiery Marco Bezzecchi. The Mooney VR46 team driver was the author of a comeback from the back after an accident at the start and managed to overtake Quartararo in the final stages.

The immediate overtaking, according to the driver from Nice, highlights the great limitations of the M1, which despite the tests and promises from Yamaha have not yet been resolved: “On exit from turn 3 I made an excellent manoeuvre, because you could see that all At the beginning I was able to pick up speed and I came out a little better than Bez. This is a problem, but it’s one of many we have. Obviously we lose a lot in terms of speed, but the smoothness in corners which in the past was a strong point compared to the others, is now much worse than the others in terms of wheelie and grip. So, to be honest, I don’t see one point being better than the others and that’s quite difficult when you’re in a race. From turn 1 to turn 3 I was really catching up a lot, then they went, before me. It was a bit like that. It was really frustrating.”

However, Quartararo manages to find something positive. Despite the great difficulties of riding a Yamaha that doesn’t want to take steps forward, El Diablo underlines an aspect that helps him take heart: “Braking very, very, very late. At Turn 4 there were wet patches and I braked as if it were normal. If you check our pace in the race it was half a second compared to our time attack during the 10 laps. So, we were really at the limit. But the way they can turn, open the throttle on the grip is a huge difference compared to us.”

Once again, there were accidents at the start that compromised the race of several drivers. Even the start of the Sprint was no different and just this Thursday in the Safety Commission the drivers had asked for more severe penalties for anyone who triggered carambola at the start. In particular on this track, where there were many fears on the eve of the Grand Prix and the funnel-shaped Turn 1 caused quite a few concerns: “Well, you know, we’ll talk about it in the safety commission. But anyone who does something strange in Turn 1 should get a big, big penalty. Which? I don’t know, it’s not my job, but we talked about it in the Safety Commission. Today it was two teammates. So, it wasn’t lucky for Marco, but in the end it’s very difficult.”