Federico Mariani

The story between Fabio Quartararo and the Yamaha may be close to the end credits. Sensational, but all true, as the former world champion hinted in 2021. After the social barbs in curtain with Marc MarquezIndeed, the French opened up to the hypothesis of a surprising divorce. From the pilot’s point of view, the faults of the Japanese giant from Iwata would be the promises of development and investments that were never fully kept. Thus, with a contract expiring in 2024, Quartararo would become a crucial player in the transfer market.

In 2023 Fabio wanted to avenge the burning defeat of the previous year, when Francis Bagnaia took away the scepter a Valencia. Yamaha, however, did not live up to expectations. So, after yet another debacle a Silverstone, the Frenchman, just eleventh in the World Championship, expressed all his dissatisfaction to the microphones of motorsport.com: "At the Misano test I want to have a try. They have one month. I have been receiving promises from Yamaha in a ten page 'pdf' document for three years. Then, actually, nine and a half pages aren't fulfilled." Quartararo insists: "This year I don't want to see that 'pdf'. I'm not interested in things on paper. I only want to see the bike at Misano, because 95% of it will be the one that will race in 2024. There we'll see if Yamaha really wants me for the future."

ultimatum — The link between Quartararo and the Iwata brand was born in 2019, the Frenchman’s debut season in MotoGP. These five years remain special for Fabio, who in fact, despite the harsh outburst, admits: “Yamaha is the priority because it is the manufacturer that brought me to MotoGP”. Then he points out: “I trust them and I gave them a chance, but there won’t be a second one”. A reference to last season, when, after long negotiations, Quartararo decided to stay in Yamaha, convinced by the Japanese project. More than the track, this will be the new great challenge of the Iwata colossus: retaining its champion.