Fabio Quartararo’s main request to Yamaha is certainly the power of the engine, but the freezing until the end of the season does not allow the Iwata manufacturer to bring updates. The House of the three tuning forks, however, on the occasion of the test day in Jerez that took place today, tried to get around the obstacle trying to bring other innovations that could compensate for the lack of horses.

The reigning world champion closed the morning session in third position, confirming himself in the afternoon after improving his time trial and lapping in 37 ”4. However, the work in the Yamaha garage focused on something else and not on time: “El Diablo” tried a new front fender, a brake disc but above all a new swingarm that should offer greater grip at the rear.

At the end of the day of testing, Quartararo explains the sensations he had with the novelties tested: “We tested the front fender, the swingarm and the 355 brake disc. But to test the swingarm it took us a long time, we also tried the setting of the last year we had used it here. It seems that the swingarm is a little bit better, but the feeling is more or less the same. At Le Mans we will start with the standard one, but if we have any doubts about the grip at the rear we plan to try the new one, because it offers a little more grip ”.

“Basically we tried the records for the future,” Quartararo continues. “On some tracks like Austria last year we didn’t have any problems with 340 discs, but I think tracks like Jerez, Mandalika or Motegi are very demanding on the brakes. I have to get used to the feeling with these brakes, because I’ve always used the 340s since I’ve been in MotoGP. It took me a few laps to get used to it, because the feeling is different, but in the end you get used to it and I managed to set good times too ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

During the day, the Yamaha rider did some starting tests, but says that there were no new components in particular, they were just ideas: “There was nothing special, my starts are good, but I wanted to try something. with the clutch and I had thought about it during the weekend. I didn’t want to change anything because at the start I’m fine and then I knew we would have the test today. We tried these things, but it was worse, so we went back to the standard ”.

Surely the big step forward that the M1 lacks is the power of the engine, but the Frenchman is compensating for this deficit with excellent performance, the result of experience and solidity that also shows a step in terms of riding: “Yamaha has brought that that he could and that he believes is good for this year. But I am continuing to push hard to try and have something more in terms of power. Our potential is very good, even if we haven’t made a big step with the bike, I think I ride better than last year ”.

Fabio Quartararo is more aware of his own potential, therefore, what we see in 2022. According to “El Diablo”, it is also the result of the determination that has led him to learn from every race and the desire to confirm himself in MotoGP, a category in which he hopes to stay for a long time: “I got there in MotoGP when I was 19. At that age I knew that if I did badly the first two years, I would go back to Moto2 or finish in Superbike. But at 21, I didn’t want one or the other, I wanted to continue in MotoGP, which is what I like most. I want to stay here for a long time, I fought to stay more and more in front, it cannot be said that I took advantage of the presence of Valentino Rossi or Marc Marquez on the track, but I learned from them ”.

“But even yesterday I learned from Pecco by following him throughout the race. These are things that are learned automatically, I have learned to ride well even with the high temperature and with the high pressure of the front tire, I have understood that we can be there. Yesterday’s race was very good, even if there was no struggle. I knew I couldn’t overtake him, but I stayed there to put the pressure on and also learn how to drive in certain conditions. When you have a world championship, you are in an official team, you win, you make podiums … it is as if there was a bit more hesitation towards you ”, concludes Quartararo.