As in Saturday’s Sprint, Fabio Quartararo was unable to go beyond 13th place in the long race of the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix. In fact, the Nice pilot himself described what happened as “exactly the same” as the previous day. With the difference that, starting from the same position on the grid, he ended up further back in the group.

This is a recurring problem for “El Diablo”, who with the Yamaha is unable to overtake his rivals, even if they are slower than him. After the race, the 2021 World Champion decided to change his mind, thinking about Monday’s test, where he will want to check the real pace of Iwata’s bike.

Quartararo admitted that at the end of the race he dropped the pace voluntarily: “I also decided, with five laps to go, to give up and lose a second,” he began. “The next lap I was a second faster and had already locked up with Johann Zarco. It’s bad enough that we’re suffering compared to riders fighting for the podium, but if we can’t overtake riders who are half a second slower, It’s frustrating. But all of this is part of this year, unfortunately,” he commented.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The symptoms described by Fabio Quartararo with his M1 are identical as the weekends go by. “We can’t overtake and above all, as I’ve been saying for a few years, the driving style we have, compared to the others, is totally different, so it’s very, very complicated”, he reiterated.

Monday’s test in Misano will be decisive for the future of the French driver, who hopes to have a series of new features available, including “engine, chassis and aerodynamics”. A day he’s looking forward to: “It’s the only thing I really want this year. I’m not giving up anything, even if in terms of position it’s not what we want.”

In the short term, the improvement in results will have to derive from a better performance in qualifying, but, even in this case, the Frenchman is pessimistic: “I won’t say that there is no hope, but in any case we are fighting to find a solution to improve,” he concluded.

