He arrives in Jerez as a great favorite, yet Fabio Quartararo has had to bend to the overwhelming power of Pecco Bagnaia, who finds his first victory this season with a masterful performance. The reigning world champion, who started from second position on the grid, keeps his second place, but consolidates his leadership in the general classification, which sees him in the lead with 7 points ahead of Aleix Espargaro, an excellent third.

In Jerez the Yamaha rider conquers the podium number 23 in MotoGP and, despite the lack of victory, he is satisfied with the result obtained. An impregnable Pecco deprived him of the second success in a row, but the very high temperatures and a very hot front tire did not allow him to go further to be able to launch an attack that never happened.

But the Bagnaia-Ducati duo was truly unbeatable today and Quartararo was unable to implement his strategy: “Basically for me the goal was to pass Pecco in the first three laps, but it was impossible. I tried, but with the pressure and the heat the front tire was chewing gum! I moved away from him, not too much, half a second, because when I was too close it was impossible to drive. I gave it my all, but Pecco had a great race, and we both kept a really strong pace. We gave the third ten seconds, so it means that we have put in a great pace ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Dorna

The duel between Bagnaia and Quartararo took place on the edge of tenths, without duels or overtaking. However, “El Diablo” considers this battle very intense and hopes to replicate them during the season, perhaps in reverse: “We hope to come back and see duels with Pecco. Even though we didn’t overtake today, it was a very intense race. It’s nice to see that Pecco and I have taken a step, we hope to have more battles like this, but next time I’ll win! At Le Mans we will have to be careful to work in the same way we had in Jerez ”.

Despite the difficulties of the beginning of the season with a Yamaha not up to the competition in the first four tracks, Quartararo feels stronger than last year, with a different maturity and the awareness of knowing how to “settle” when necessary: ​​”I think I’m stronger compared to last year, because in difficult races where I struggled so much I pushed the same way I do in races where I fight to win, or even more. I think this makes me even stronger and makes me feel like I’m ready. Whether I am first, fifth or tenth, I drive in the same way “.