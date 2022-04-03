Fabio Quartararo experienced a two-sided race at Termas de Rio Hondo, with a difficult start that cost him dearly. After a good start from sixth place, the Yamaha rider lost several positions in the first lap, finding himself only ninth. The setback continued on the second lap, with Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, Pecco Bagnaia and Johann Zarco slipping it without hesitation. In 13th place, Quartararo also had to deal with a bike that slid more than the others.

“Honestly, my start was not the best, but before the second straight I was seventh, so it wasn’t that bad,” explained the world champion. “I was overtaken on the straight and actually the first three laps were a nightmare. I had no grip at all.”

“Turn 6 is a really easy corner, you have to go on the accelerator as much as possible, trying not to overheat the tire too much, but in that corner they would go away, and it was purely because of the grip. The first two laps were a disaster. I lost a lot of positions “.

After a few laps the M1 began to gain grip and Quartararo was able to ride at his pace, to initiate a slow but sure recovery. His battle with Zarco stopped when the Ducati Pramac rider crashed in front of him. Then he overtook Takaaki Nakagami, took advantage of Pol Espargaro’s accident and Enea Bastianini’s mistake, and finally overtook Luca Marini to finish eighth.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“After three or four laps the grip was better. I immediately felt that the grip was not the same. It’s frustrating, because you feel good in all the sessions and then it’s completely different in the race. It’s really frustrating. With more Michelin tires. on the track I could have been faster, but it was too late and we were too far behind. “

“It was difficult to do better today,” added Quartararo. “I lost a lot of positions, but I don’t seem to have made many mistakes. When others have more grip than you, they can better prepare for overtaking. That’s why I lost all those positions and unfortunately we couldn’t manage the rear. warm-up lap I thought it would be difficult, but the race is over and we need to focus on the next one. “

Quartararo attributed his difficulties in the first lap to an M1 that was struggling with the Dunlop tire laid by the Moto3 and Moto2 riders. “This thing affects Yamaha more than the others,” said # 20, who felt he could “do nothing” to compensate for the lack of grip: “Mostly, it didn’t work. It didn’t work in the beginning, it was a little better in the end, but still not as good as the others. It’s really frustrating. “