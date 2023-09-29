Another uphill weekend, more difficulties for Fabio Quartararo, who is forced to pass through Q1 at Motegi. The home weekend for Yamaha does not start with the best expectations and its top rider suffers a strange fall which is attributed to a technical problem. Friday of the Japanese Grand Prix is ​​not at all easy for either the Frenchman or his team, who will try to find the right situation for the remaining two days.

During the afternoon session at Motegi, Quartararo ends up in the gravel of Turn 6 and gets up with a limp, but fortunately any danger is averted and the Niçois reassures him about his condition: “I’m fine, I only sprained my right ankle and my leg hurts.” neck due to the impact, but I’m fine. How will it evolve? I don’t know, surprise. It’s painful, but I can’t do anything about it, unfortunately. But that’s the past now, we have to look forward and do the best we can.”

The pain is being felt a little, but Quartararo’s weekend is not in doubt at all. If at first the fall seemed strange, El Diablo he then explains that the cause is attributable to a technical problem: “It will be a bit of a pain in the ass. My neck hurts and it’s a bit painful, especially because it was a technical problem, the brake stuck a little and the wheel didn’t turn. When it was in the air, the wheel braked and when I put it back down, it froze completely.”

Usually, upon exiting the garage the Frenchman brakes hard to warm up and to test his brakes. This time, however, things didn’t go well: “I do it mainly for this and to warm up. This time I didn’t hear it. Already at turn 10, and when the wheel stopped, I almost got stuck. Maybe because it was the first round. I thought it might be because it was cold, but unfortunately it wasn’t, it stopped as soon as I put the wheel down.”

Once the cause of the crash was understood, it was time again for Quartararo to focus on the difficulties of his Yamaha: “The problem is always the same. If you look at my pace on the mediums, I’m not saying I have the best pace, but in any case we are in the top five. As soon as we put on a new tyre, they gain a second and a half and we gain nothing. This is where the problem lies. In terms of pure speed, I know I’m one of the fastest, but unfortunately we can’t prove anything.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In light of this situation, the weekend’s goals are uncertain: “I don’t know. We will try to qualify for Q2. That was our goal today, but unfortunately we didn’t succeed. It’s really frustrating to end up with a result like that when you know you’re one of the best.”

Cal Crutchlow, a Yamaha tester who is working on the M1 to try to change the direction of this season and the next, is also present at Motegi this weekend. However, the 2021 world champion has not yet had the opportunity to exchange thoughts with the Briton: “I honestly haven’t spoken to him. As soon as I left the clinic I came here to talk to the media, so I haven’t had the chance to talk to them yet. They texted me to say the accident was caused by a technical problem, but nothing else.”