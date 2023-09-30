It’s a heartbroken Fabio Quartararo who is facing the Japanese Grand Prix. Yamaha’s home race was far from positive and, after losing direct access to Q2, El Diablo found himself fighting at the back during the Sprint, finishing in 15th position. Certainly not the result he wanted, but it’s hard to say he didn’t expect it, given the difficulties he’s been facing for more than a year now.

Problems and a few too many errors affected a race already compromised from the start: “I didn’t take the best line at the first corner. I lost some positions and couldn’t do more behind the other riders. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do more. This is our potential: the bike has no power, it doesn’t turn, it has no grip, nothing. If you want to progress to Q2 you have to go over the limit, and so you lose a lot of time.”

“We don’t have a turning point, we don’t have power, we don’t have support, nothing. If we really want to try to get into Q2 we have to try to brake after the limit and by braking after the limit we make a lot of mistakes”, continues the Frenchman, maintaining that in these conditions are really complicated to be able to find a solution and try to change the course of this season.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

According to the 2021 world champion, the M1 has reached its limit and there is no room for maneuver to try to improve the situation or change what is wrong. If the Sprint was so difficult, tomorrow’s race, with double the number of laps, could be even more complicated: “We have no improvement plans for tomorrow. The bike is the same as three years ago. We change, but we never move forward We miss so many things that we can’t focus on just one.”

“When you do your best lap immediately after the start, the bike’s limit is there,” he continues El Diablo. “We haven’t missed anything, we’re at the limit. Honestly, when you see the power we have, we have a lot of wheelie, there’s nothing you can do about it. The other bikes change completely, when they fit new tires they come out with something totally different, while we have the same bike, we don’t change anything at all, we can’t even increase the power because we don’t have the power to do it.”