The return from the summer break was not at all positive for Fabio Quartararo. Despite Yamaha bringing some technical innovations to Silverstone to try and improve in this second half of the season, the Frenchman has rediscovered the same negative sensations he had before the summer break.

The Yamaha rider was able to try out some new rear wings, but he didn’t need them to access Q2 directly. In fact, he finished 11th in this Friday afternoon’s “practice” session, remaining 127 thousandths behind Alex Marquez (last direct qualifier), with a time of 1’59″425 which will force him to pass through Q1. Like him, his teammate Franco Morbidelli was also out by 29 thousandths.

At the end of Friday, Quartararo didn’t find many answers to his current complicated situation. El Diablo he once again pointed out the lack of grip as the cause of the bike’s problems and complained of an excess of complications he gets every time he gets on his M1.

“The budget is negative. We are unable to generate grip. My driving is not bad, but any problem becomes big,” she argued harshly after the two sessions, speaking to media including Motorsport.com.

The rider from Nice also commented on how deceptive the feeling he gets when he gets on the bike. He notes that he goes faster than the actual times: “We don’t know what happens, but everything I do gets complicated. I feel like I’m going a second faster, but I’m a second slower. This makes things very difficult.”

Finally, Quartararo once again underlined that one of his big problems is not that he is not at the level of his rivals in the premier class, but that he is not able to match the times he set himself in past seasons with Yamaha: “On all the tracks where I’ve always gone fast, now I’m slow. I can’t even match the times I did in previous years.”

These negative sensations come after Thursday, in which Quartararo himself argued in front of the media that the Iwata-based manufacturer had not yet kept its promises to improve the bike for this season.