Fabio Quartararo underwent successful surgery the day after the crash in the Dutch GP. The Yamaha rider returned to France on Monday to undergo surgery on the big toe on his fractured left foot.

The injury dates back to a fall in training last week while going for a jog in Amsterdam. He was declared eligible to participate in the Grand Prix and even took a podium in Saturday’s Sprint, but finished the long race in the sand of the escape route after just three laps, also involving Johann Zarco in the dynamics.

The 2021 World Champion got up with difficulty and then presented himself for the usual interviews with a flashy brace, after going to the Medical Center. Tests had shown that the broken toe had become worse and displaced in the fall, requiring an operation.

“The fans can rest assured,” Yamaha said on social media this afternoon after the operation in the south of France. “Fabio’s operation on his left big toe went well. He will rest for a long time and will come back stronger than ever. We wish him a good recovery”.

However, Fabio Quartararo also has to deal with another brace on his left arm, a protective device that was put on by the doctors yesterday due to bruises to the elbow and hand.

He will now take advantage of over a month off to recover physically and distract himself after a frustrating start to the season on the Yamaha. When the season resumes at Silverstone at the start of August, he will have to undergo the mandatory championship medical check, which should only be a formality for an injury of this nature, given the time he will have to recover.

Other riders await this check impatiently, starting with Pol Espargaró, who has not yet been able to return after his injury at the end of March, due to a fractured vertebra that he needs time to recover and allow him to race without running any risks inconsiderate.