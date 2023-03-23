MotoGP, Quartararo chasing the title

After dominating the first part of the 2022 season and reaching a lead of 91 points over “Pecco” Bagnaia at the end of the Sachsenring Grand Prix, Fabio’s encore Quartararo it looked like it was already set. Instead, Ducati from that moment on did not miss a beat and provided the Piedmontese with a means with which to reassemble and annihilate the resistance. Diablo including, which sees the Desmosedici still ahead, despite the improvements to the engine from the Iwata company.

Progress is not enough

“We had a lot of new things to test, but in the last round of testing we went back to the basics, which we also had in 2022. We have to try to understand how these new parts work, we didn’t succeed in testing, so We went back to last year’s settings and found it much better“, said the Frenchman in the Portimão press conference. “We don’t have the same top speed as the others, so we have to work to try and improve. We have made progress, but still not enough. If we keep working we can improve, but we are still quite far from what we need to have in our bike“.

Ducati is far away

“On the last day of testing I was able to do some better laps, even two in a row, which had similar times. We’re still missing something compared to Ducati, because in the last few days we’ve seen all their bikes in the top 10, but we’re all at the limit and it’s a matter of details. We have to make progress throughout the year, and that’s the most important aspect. We have to evolve from the beginning of the season to the end if we want to stay on top and bring the developments. On a physical level I think I’ve grown compared to 2022. We know it’s going to be tough and there will be 21 races plus Sprints: it’ll be the main thing to train on. This year’s intensity will be higher, because FP2 will also be one hour long, and will also be intense to prepare for the race“.