Neither Fabio Quartararo nor Yamaha have anything to say about it, but Motorsport.com has learned that the rider and his manager have decided to end their agreement. This while waiting to know who will take his place, at the gates of a key season (2024) in which the Frenchman will have to decide his own future.

Mahé did not come to Mugello this weekend, where the sixth race of the season takes place on Sunday. This divorce comes less than a year after the news of Marc Marquez’s separation from Emilio Alzamora, his discoverer and manager throughout his career. Mahé began his relationship with El Diablo in mid-2016, when the Frenchman was still racing in Moto3 after breaking up with Eduardo Martin, his agent up to that point.

The former Superbike rider materialized the promotion of the Nicoise in Moto2 in 2017 and, subsequently, the move to MotoGP with Yamaha in the satellite structure of the then Sepang Racing (SRT) team. It was Mahé himself who reached an agreement with the official Yamaha line-up in view of the 2021 season, to then renew the contract that binds him to the Iwata manufacturer until the end of 2024.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This Friday at Mugello, Quartararo finished 15th in the combined standings, a circumstance that will force him to pass through Q1 in qualifying on Saturday. The 2021 world champion was one of the few riders who didn’t improve on his morning time in the afternoon: “I expected to go a little better. The two time attack attempts were not good. I didn’t think I’d go so well in the morning, so we need to understand what happened in the afternoon.”

This explained the Frenchman, who still can’t find a stable base on his M1, a condition that led him to go back to the setup and calibrate the bike with specifications from two years ago: “My sensations aren’t the best. I have to try to have fun on the bike, but this thing doesn’t happen now. I don’t have confidence in the front”.

The Yamaha rider has adopted a “zen” position, visibly more relaxed than that of Le Mans, just under a month ago. “I try to stay calm, because getting angry is useless”, underlined Quartararo, who is currently ninth in the general standings, 45 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia and with only one podium to his credit (Austin).