It was said that the return to Europe would also mark that back to normal. And in a certain sense it was like this in Portimao because, after two days of rain and strange conditions, in one fell swoop Fabio Quartararo took his first win of the season and the leadership of the MotoGP world championship.

After a weekend tormented by rain, the race was finally run on dry asphalt and “El Diablo” brought out all his talent, with a performance truly worthy of those of a Marc Marquez of the golden days. With a Yamaha that has done nothing but take criticism since the beginning of the year, the reigning world champion dominated, hitting his ninth career victory in the premier class.

The Frenchman got off to a great start from the second row and immediately placed second, chasing Joan Mir’s Suzuki, which had a feline twist from the front row. The reign of the 2020 champion, however, lasted only a handful of laps, because it was almost immediately clear that Fabio had more.

Once he put the tail of the GSX-RR in his sights, he quickly got rid of it, immediately making the vacuum behind him and flying towards a success he really needed also on a moral level, which brings him to 69 points, to relate all, or almost all, from above.

Read also:

But the size of his performance makes it above all the gap he trimmed to the other M1s: Andrea Dovizioso finished in 11th position, collecting 29 “in just 23 laps. However, 33 seconds were paid by box mate Franco Morbidelli, 13. ° and in a really heavy crisis.

Behind Quartararo, as the laps went by, Mir was reabsorbed by the two Ducatis of Johann Zarco and Jack Miller. After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, the Pramac Racing driver found the right opening at the first corner with 9 laps to go. Two laps later Miller then tried the same maneuver, but there was the patatrac: the Australian lost the front in braking and also brought the Majorcan from Suzuki down with him.

To take advantage was Aleix Espargaro, who then found himself served on the silver plate the podium. Appetite, however, comes with eating, so the Aprilia rider tried to catch the Frenchman from Ducati until the last lap, but he was good at not allowing him to get close enough to attack him, thus hitting his second podium of the season. after that of Mandalika, who places him 18 points behind Quartararo in the World Cup.

Second podium of the season also for Aleix, who therefore brings Aprilia to only one point from the loss of concessions, but above all he keeps very close to the top of the standings, given that there are just 3 points that separate him from “El Diablo”.

One of the real heroes of this race, however, was without a shadow of a doubt Alex Rins, who put a sensational patch on yesterday’s disastrous qualifying: after starting from 20th position, the Suzuki rider recovered up to fourth place and in this place Quartararo paired at the top of the Quartararo standings with 69 points.

Top 5 for local idol Miguel Oliveira, who, however, with his KTM has never managed to enter the fight for the positions that matter. Behind him it cannot be denied that Marc Marquez’s race was a bit disappointing, as he was listed as one of the favorites after shining with a pair of medium tires in the Warm-Up.

Read also:

The Honda rider, however, started quite badly and had to wait for the last lap to get the better of his brother Alex, who probably did one of his best races right now that the paddock rumors give him very close to the exit door. of Honda LCR.

For how his weekend had gone, Pecco Bagnaia also deserves a round of applause, who after ending up in hospital yesterday with a sore shoulder and starting from the 25th and last box of the grid, recovered up to eighth position, with a lot of overtaking against Pol Espargaro right on the last lap. The Ducati rider therefore managed to limit the damage on a difficult day.

Top 10 for Maverick Vinales’ other Aprilia, but Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi also score points in addition to the aforementioned Dovizioso and Morbidelli, even if 12th and 14th place are two disappointing results in light of the great result that they had hit yesterday in qualifying. However, it went worse for Enea Bastianini, who crashed at turn 8 when he was in tenth position, and now therefore slipped to -8 in the World Championship from Quartararo. Unfortunately also Fabio Di Giannantonio and the wild card Lorenzo Savadori, as well as Jorge Martin.