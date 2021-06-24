The third place achieved in the recent Sachsenring match allowed a Fabio Quartararo to further increase their advantage in the drivers’ classification, bringing it to +22 on Johann Zarco, +31 on Jack Miller and +32 on ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. The Yamaha centaur is putting speed and continuity of results on the track, having had the chance to fight for the podium in practically every race since the beginning of the season. The precedents of the French ad Assen talk about two second places, in 2015 in Moto3 and in 2018 in Moto2, while the only appearance in MotoGP brought a podium in 2019. The 22-year-old from Nice was among the protagonists of the usual press conference on Thursday.

Expectations. “I am very happy because this is one of my favorite tracks, other than the Sachsenring. For sure the bike will go well and in 2019 I was satisfied. We can work well, we have good feelings. At the Sachsenring the podium was like a victory, it was the best I could bet on. “

The criticisms of Vinales. “The pilots are all different. The bike is fine for me and I am very satisfied with it. He has always been fast and here in Assen he won in 2019. I think that by working as he knows how to do, he can be fast. If he wants to follow our set-up, he will be fine too. Strange because this bike is by far the best of the last three years. “

The summer break. “I honestly like to have a break, but five weeks will be a long time. On the other hand, it is also important to stop and clear your mind a bit, but I already know that from the second week on I will be anxious to return. “

Rossi on track in 2022. “For me Valentino has been an idol since I was five or six years old. Seeing him on the track is nice, he could go on, why not. “

Competitiveness in Barcelona and Assen. “It is not something that depends on me or my driving style. Here in the third sector I have simply always been ultra fast. There are corners where you feel comfortable, regardless of the bike, and that’s where it happens to me. Assen is one of my favorite tracks, but it’s not a question of technique. “