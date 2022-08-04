Five weeks after the Dutch Grand Prix, MotoGP rekindles the engines and does so at Silverstone, the scene of the 12th round of the season. On the English track, Fabio Quartararo will have to serve the penalty imposed precisely in Assen for the crash in the race in which he involved Aleix Espargaro, forcing him to what was then a great comeback.

The summer break served the reigning world champion to recharge his batteries and reflect on the Long Lap Penalty, which he will have to serve within the first three laps of Sunday’s race. Thinking about how long the championship still is, the world leader does not feel very worried in view of the penalty, which according to him will change relatively little, especially in terms of approach to the weekend.

“Five weeks was a pretty long break, but I’m happy to be back,” Quartararo said in the usual Thursday press conference. “We will approach this weekend as a normal race weekend and that is the way it is necessary to do it, in my opinion. Certainly there will be the penalty that I will have to serve, but let’s see how the weekend will go and how we will approach the race. But I think it will be a great challenge for us and I feel ready to race ”.

El Diablo has yet to get out on the track and prefers not to bandage his head beforehand: “We haven’t even done FP1 yet, so I don’t know what to expect, but it will certainly be a different race and challenge. I feel ready and motivated. I will be able to do the long lap in the first three laps, but until the race I will try to live Friday and Saturday as a normal weekend. But it will be the same on Sunday as well, only with a different strategy, because we will have this penalty. Obviously it will be important, but it is not the last race of the season nor the last battle we will have this year. I don’t have to go crazy thinking that I have to do the long lap as fast as possible or that I have to win this race. I will work at my best on Friday and Saturday to try to prepare for the race in the best possible way, then we will see what our position will be at the end of the race. In the first part of the break I was a bit obsessed with doing this Long Lap Penalty quickly, but the thing that can happen is to drop or lose a few tenths. I prefer the latter option ”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The penalty imposed on Quartararo, however, caused controversy from the other riders, who lined up on the side of the Yamaha rider. Clearly, El Diablo does not agree with the decision of the race marshals and, after five weeks, has not changed his mind: “No, absolutely! I don’t want to say anything about previous incidents. Of course, after the fact in Barcelona, ​​which was huge, I understand that they wanted to change the rules a little bit and want to be stricter. But I think we need a middle ground between irresponsible driving and a race accident. Obviously I know that I crashed and that Aleix could have achieved a better result, but I don’t think there was a penalty. You simply have to find a balance between when a penalty is given and when not. This is perhaps the main aspect to avoid making a boring championship ”.

Net of the penalty to be served, Silverstone is a track that seems to adapt well to the characteristics of the Frenchman, who won last year: “In the previous categories, Moto3 and Moto2, I have never been particularly fast at Silverstone. In my debut year in MotoGP I really felt I could fight for the win, but then in the race I crashed at the first corner. Last year I managed to fight for success. This track is quite technical, especially in the first sector. I’ve always gone very fast with MotoGP, so let’s see how it goes this year. But I think there is no reason why I should go slow ”.

Who knows if Quartararo will be able to go fast even with Formula 1. Yes, because during the summer break, the reigning champion spent time with Lewis Hamilton and at the Silverstone press conference he revealed that he was in contact with Mercedes in order to think about doing a test. Nothing is decided yet, but it is a dream that the MotoGP rider would like to realize: “It is something we are working on and talking about, but nothing is planned. I would love to try it, I’ve been to the simulator and got in the car, but never got a chance to try it. I had a great day with Lewis Hamilton, but we didn’t talk about racing. We just had fun surfing … it was a great day ”.

Finally, a thought of Andrea Dovizioso cannot be missing, who announced his retirement after the Misano GP. The rider from Forlì will not end the season and will hang up his helmet after the home race: “I haven’t had the opportunity to speak in depth with Andrea, but he is certainly experiencing a very difficult season. He had a year off and we know how difficult it is to stop and then go back to racing. I think if he’s not having fun and if he doesn’t like riding that bike anymore, he was right to make that decision. His career has been fantastic, I think he got 14 MotoGP wins, it was a great experience for him and we wish him the best. He will surely go to motocross every day ”.