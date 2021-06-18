The leader of the world Fabio Quartararo arrived in Germany determined to redeem himself from the sixth position collected in the unfortunate race in Barcelona, ​​and showed positive signs on Friday at Sachsenring. The Frenchman of Yamaha in fact finished in second place both the PL1 and PL2, setting his own limit for the day in 1’20.910, two tenths from the best time of Miguel Oliveira. Quartararo has also done a lot of fine-tuning work on the used tires, which will be valuable to him in view of the race scheduled for Sunday. For “El Diablo” also the fear of a crash in PL1, fortunately without consequences. Third position for his teammate Maverick Vinales, with 1’21.023 as the best time of the day.

Fabio Quartararo (2nd, Yamaha, 1’20.910): “After the fall I got a little scared, but I’m fine. I did something like 33 or 34 laps on used tires, a very long stint. I haven’t made any comparisons with the other riders yet, but I felt good. With used tires I lapped in 1’22.5, I feel good and I have the feeling that it will be possible to improve further, especially in the feeling on the front. Oliveira he is again first and has taken a big step forward. The KTM has improved a lot, it’s super fast. Fortunately Miguel did not start the season in the best way, but now he is very fast and strong. We have to keep an eye on him for the rest of the championship. Marc Marquez looks very fast, with a good pace. We know how fast he is on this track and I would be happy for him if he gets a good result. We must try not to make him win. The Ducati? I think he will fight for the podium here too. Some tracks favor Ducati, others Yamaha, but I have the feeling that this year it is the rider who makes the difference.“

Maverick Vinales (3rd, Yamaha, 1’21.023): “I’m happy because the work done at Montmelò is now paying off, especially with the feeling on the front. With Silvano we worked on the front tire and it seems that progress has been made. We are looking for a good balance. I think it’s important to be in the top three and this gives us courage for the weekend. We are focused on our work, balance, suspension. After Qatar we were down now we are recovering. Oliveira was very fast, we’ll see if we can fight for pole. I want to focus on the feeling and being in the front row will be important. “