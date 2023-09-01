On the same track where until last year he seemed unbeatable, Fabio Quartararo is living a nightmare. The Catalunya Grand Prix begins with the Yamaha sinking, which sees all the riders in the back-up positions and the 2021 world champion is forced to go through Q1 in tomorrow’s qualifying.

The poor grip that the Montmelo offers certainly doesn’t help El Diablo, forced to chase. Quartararo looks like a faded copy of what 2022 was like, in which he prevailed and at that moment seemed unbeatable: “Apparently, last year I did the same time in FP2. For me, the time the others do with the grip conditions we have today is clearly a sign that we are not finding a solution in such complicated conditions. I think there must be a short-term solution, or at the latest for next year, because we don’t always have the best track conditions, or it’s cold and track grip is poor.”

“Naturally, when it’s cool and track grip is very high, it’s a different story, like in Assen: I qualified fourth, two tenths behind. That’s okay. But when the grip is very average and it’s very hot, you’re in the m…a. I feel like I have no grip. When I look at the others and see their traction, I know very well that my time won’t be good, but on the bike, in the end, where you feel you are at the limit is during the braking phases. In the braking phases they are at the limit, but when you accelerate there is traction and you don’t know if you are going fast or slow, but you feel that you are slipping a lot”, continues the Yamaha rider.

It is a very strict Quartararo who presents himself to the microphones of the press at the end of Friday’s rehearsals. Despite the different approach and the awareness of not being able to fight for top positions: “Others simply worked better than us”. He says in reference to the big difference in performance with rivals from one year to the next. “We have stagnated, we have not improved, we have not made a difference. The others have simply worked better than us, they have been more aggressive, they have made enormous progress and we have improved some details, but we have lost a lot”.

Grip is one of the problems that adds to the already great difficulties of the Yamahas. In Barcelona, ​​all the riders complained of poor grip, but the M1s find themselves in the back-up positions: “I don’t know if it’s the others who have enormously improved grip, but I’ve never had major grip problems. In Barcelona yes, especially on Fridays, but in general we never had a problem that made us think ‘well, now we really need to improve the grip’ But that’s clearly the solution. When Dovi was here, he told me he really missed it grip. For me it was a normal thing, but for him, who came from Ducati… even then they had more grip, while now it’s a completely different story”.