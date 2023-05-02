The system developed by MotoGP promoter Dorna is intended to allow riders to receive immediate warnings in the event of danger on the track and Fabio Quartararo was one of those who tested it, even successfully, according to the Frenchman. The 2021 world champion experimented with the prototype of a radio system that provides communications in a unique way, testing emergency situations.

In fact, the Yamaha rider declared that the system will be useful as a safety measure, as “you never look at the dashboard” to see the messages, but it needs to be perfected to make it more comfortable for the riders. “It was three laps where I heard ‘red flag, red flag, red flag’ in my ears,” he said of his test of the system in Jerez on Monday.

“It was a good result and I think if you can use it correctly, it can be safe. But I think it doesn’t need to be many people talking to you, it should only be used in emergency situations. It’s difficult, because when you are driving and you feel something makes you strange. The first lap was a bit strange because you are turning and you hear ‘red flag’…that’s funny. But it’s for safety and if we can use it, especially in case of red flag or of bikes in the middle of the track, I think it could be useful. Even when you change gear you never look at the lights. It’s difficult to read the dashboard, especially on this track which is really small,” explained the Yamaha rider.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The system is not inserted into the ear, but is inserted into the back of the ear in order to be as non-invasive as possible: “It’s really small. It hasn’t been inserted into the ear. The weight is about 100 grams. But it was uncomfortable, so they have to work on a better system. I had to wear the headphones and then the headband to keep them stable. It was a prototype and I think for the first time we tried it it went well,” he added.

While not many details of the technology used are known, Motorsport.com does know that Dorna and the suppliers of the Frenchman’s cases and suits, and the other drivers who tested it, worked side by side to incorporate a small receiving station (in the suit) and a sort of sound emitter, inside the padding of the helmet. Through the latter a communication will be generated with the pilot, which will be one-way (from the Race Direction to the pilot). Apparently, this earpiece is not located inside the ear canal to be as non-invasive as possible, but would be in contact with the outer surface of the ear.