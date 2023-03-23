The countdown is over and the first race weekend of the 2023 season begins today. MotoGP restarts from Portimao, where reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia’s defense of the title begins, but also his team’s assault on the crown. opponents. First of all Fabio Quartararo, who arrives at the Portuguese Grand Prix as vice-world champion despite the great difficulties he had last year on his M1.

The Yamaha is precisely the concern of the Frenchman, who was his main rival several times last year. 2023 started under the sign of the Ducatis, which dominated all the winter tests, while their opponents immediately found themselves forced to catch up. The Iwata-based company worked hard throughout the winter to bring various solutions to the track (some of which were much discussed, such as the Formula 1-style rear wing).

However, although Yamaha’s efforts were enormous, in garage #20 they preferred to take a step back. In fact, on the eve of the Portuguese GP, Quartararo explained how much during the last tests the solution to find the right compromise was to go back to the base of 2022: “We had many things to try, but in the end on the last day of tests we back to the basics that we had last year as well. We have to try to understand how these new parts work, we didn’t succeed in testing and went back. With last year’s bases we went a little better, but we don’t have the same top speed as the others, so we need to improve”.

Going back therefore seemed the right solution, but there is still work to be done in order to really undermine the supremacy of Bagnaia and the entire Ducati platoon: “We have taken some steps forward, still not enough. But I think if we keep working we can better. But we are still a long way from what we want on our bike. On the last day of testing I was able to do some better laps, even consecutive ones with similar times. We’re missing something compared to Ducati, because they’ve all been in the top 10. But everyone is at the limit and it’s a matter of details. We will have to take steps forward during the year, evolving from the beginning to the end of the year if we want to always stay in the fight”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Last year, Bagnaia closed a gap of 91 points, going on to win the world championship at the last race in Valencia and demonstrating enormous solidity which today leads him to be the main candidate for the 2023 title. Judging by the winter tests , seems really hard to beat: “Already last year he showed how strong he is and if we look at the lap time he set here it was fantastic. At the moment Ducati has the best package, but it must be said that he is the rider who is ahead of everyone. But we want to make life difficult for him and we will give 100% for that.”

In 2023 a considerable difficulty coefficient is added, in addition to having the longest calendar in its history, MotoGP sees the introduction of the Sprint Race, which will be held every weekend. Therefore the pilots will have to carry out 42 races. It’s an important commitment that requires great physical but also mental preparation: “On a physical level I think I’ve grown compared to last year. We know it will be tough, there will also be the Sprints and I think that’s the main aspect to prepare for. The intensity will be higher, because free practice 2 will also be important for setting the time and preparing for the race. So it will be only one hour but intense. On a physical level I have progressed further this year”.

“I think we come from a season with 21 races and this year we will add more races. If this can help grow the fan base it is good for the sport. But it’s a risk because the season is long. We will have to try to set a limit and understand how to manage the calendar from this point of view”, explains Quartararo.

In the end El Diablo comments on the other great MotoGP news. Just today the official soundtrack of the championship was presented, which along the lines of Formula 1 adds a little “glamour” to the championship. Is the image of the premier class changing in the right way? “It’s hard to say, I’m a rider and I don’t look at everything else. But surely a change was needed because I think our sport is one of the most beautiful to watch in all of motorsport and it was right to raise the bar. A very big change was needed.”