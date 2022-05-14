No prophet at home, at least not in qualification. Fabio Quartararo he failed to grab pole position in qualifying for the French Grand Prix, at home, on the historic Le Mans track. The two Ducatis of the factory team of Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller are too strong for the reigning world champion and his Yamaha. The two reds monopolized the first two positions on the grid and Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia, which took away the joy of the front row from Quartararo, made the Diablo Saturday even more bitter. Interviewed at the end of the session, however, the # 20 seemed to focus mainly on the glass half full: the excellent race pace.

“The pole is always nice to do it – acknowledged a Sky Sport MotoGP with a little regret the centaur from Nice – but I still enjoyed it in qualifying. We are at the limit of the bike: on the flying lap there is no more. But on the race pace I know that I have a very good pace. If the race is dry I can do a very good performance, if it is wet we will see. If it’s dry tomorrow I’ll go on the attack, I don’t have to be conservative. We have the pace to fight for the win, I don’t see why I should be conservative. Opponents? Whole front row – Quartararo concluded – and then maybe Rins. I haven’t had a lot of time to watch other people’s rhythms. They will have a good pace, but I feel we can fight ahead “.