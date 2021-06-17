Without a doubt Fabio Quartararo he is the rider who has started best this first part of the 2021 world championship in the MotoGP class. The young Frenchman is leading the championship with 115 points, 14 more than his immediate rival, compatriot Johann Zarco. And his advantage could have been even greater without the misfortunes that occurred in Spain – with the compartment syndrome that made him finish 13th – and in Catalonia – with the trouble with his suit and the penalties that placed him 6th. For the eighth race of the season, Quartararo will try to finally get a good result at Sachsenring, given that the precedents on the German track are anything but exciting: retired in 2019 in MotoGP, 9th and 13th in Moto2 and 23rd and retired in Moto3. The Yamaha centaur was among the protagonists of the usual press conference on Thursday.

GP of Catalonia. “It was a strange race. At the first corner I found my suit open, at 3 I tried to lift the zip, but the airbag flew away and I completed the last round with the suit completely open. Then I got this penalty three hours later. I prefer to take it lightly. There is no point in getting angry. “

Expectations Sachsenring. “Our bike is going well, even if this is not a track that I really like. Two years ago I had a very good pace, even though I crashed in the early stages. The bike adapts well to all circuits, I can’t wait to get back on the saddle for a new race weekend. “

Di Giannantonio in MotoGP in 2022. “I haven’t done many races near him in the past. But looking at his riding style, I find it very precise, a very important characteristic for MotoGP. He’ll be fine. My advice is to give your best for this year, staying focused and enjoying the moment. I wish him the best. “

Marquez’s record at the Sachsenring. “If I’m not mistaken he has 10 wins and 10 poles, so I think it will be an important moment for him. For sure it will be fast and will have a good chance to get back on the podium or win, increasing confidence and self-esteem. We will do our best to stop them. “

The penalties. “If you go two or three centimeters on the green, you lose a position. By spending time there you don’t save time, for me they are too many decisions. Also in Barcelona I went straight and I lost 0 ″ 7, they told me that if I lost 1 ″ I would not receive the penalty. But how are these calculations done? What effect does pinching green have on safety? I don’t work in Race Direction, but it seems a bit too much. “

Moto3 and safety. “Let’s talk about the last laps of Moto3, in terms of safety. Seeing what happened is insane. Three weeks ago we lost a driver and they raced that way. Perhaps we should focus more on the minor categories. “