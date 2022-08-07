The return from the summer break did not look extremely positive for Fabio Quartararo, forced to serve the Long Lap Penalty imposed after the accident with Aleix Espargaro in Assen. Yet the British Grand Prix also went below expectations for the reigning world champion, who struggled more with his Yamaha than with the penalty.

As it is now known, the M1 is technically less performing than its direct rivals Ducati and Aprilia, the lack of top speed and power is the aspect on which El Diablo has focused more, especially at the beginning of the season, but what more than any other another thing that affected his race at Silverstone was the overheating of the rear tire.

At the end of the English Sunday, the driver from Nice acknowledged that he lost less time than he believed in serving the penalty. So where do the difficulties that led him to retreat and be overtaken to finish in eighth place come from? Quartararo has no doubts, it is the tire that gets too hot when his Yamaha is close to other bikes.

“I thought the Long Lap Penalty penalized me a lot more, but in the end it wasn’t that bad,” says Quartararo. “But I’m disappointed because the rear tire was bad, I couldn’t ride behind the riders, it was a nightmare. As long as he was a solo driver he was fine too, but when he was more than one he would overheat. I was losing performance, I had to drive differently from others. For us, overtaking was a nightmare ”.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The reigning world champion, however, also acknowledges that he made a mistake in opting for a rear average when the real performance was offered by the hard, as demonstrated by the riders who mounted it: “Mounting the average was a our choice, I made a mistake not to try the hard on the rear, and this is the problem. In these conditions it was very important to use the hard. I think our problem wasn’t the distance, because in the end we lost a second and a half. But when you have other riders in front, the rear tire gets very hot and we don’t understand why. We lose performance and the tire collapses. The front tire, on the other hand, was fine, on this track it worked well for us ”.

Once again, Quartararo analyzes the situation and realizes how much Yamaha lacks something compared to the others. Moreover, given the current technical situation, he believes that no track is fully in favor of his M1 at the moment: “There is a lack of top speed, acceleration, grip at the rear … the others have so many things that we don’t have. But I prefer not to talk too much about this. The main thing for us is to stay focused and not look too much at the downsides we have because we can’t solve them this year. We can be fast on any track, but right now I don’t think there is a track that fits perfectly. Last year, for example, we didn’t go to Japan or Thailand, and there are long straights there that require a lot of acceleration. We will see how it goes this year ”.

At this stage of the season, both Aprilia and Ducati are showing a notch above Yamaha, both in terms of performance and technical updates. For his part, the Iwata manufacturer is trying to patch up a complicated season from the point of view of work in the garage, despite Quartararo putting something of him on the track: “I don’t know how the others work. In the end I only see a few people in the box, I never see the other people doing the work. I don’t know how they move, Yamaha has hired some Italian engineers and we hope they help. But I think at the moment no one knows how much I am pushing and it is very tough ”.

However, the Frenchman can do little, who at the moment is still leader of the championship but sees Pecco Bagnaia recover 50 points in two races. The Ducati rider, who was at -66, triumphed at Silverstone confirming the excellent sensations of Assen (where he won by force) and reaching 49 points, less than two races. This begins to worry Quartararo, who considers the Piedmontese the most fighting for the world championship at this stage of the season: “If we look at the ranking of the last few races, we have lost two races. I see Pecco much more fighting for the title, but it’s something we have to get used to. They have more experience than us, they have more bikes. As soon as we arrive on Friday we are fast, because our bike is very similar to previous years. The more races they do, the more they know the bike … on Fridays they are clearly a bit slower, but as soon as we all do more laps, they turn out to be much faster than us ”.

Filed Silverstone, it’s time to fly to Austria, where MotoGP will be back in action in two weeks for the 13th round. The Red Bull Ring, however, will not be too friendly to Yamaha, according to Quartararo. The reigning champion also expresses some concern about the safety of the chicane of Turn 3, modified after the scary accident in 2020: “The first corner won’t help us because Turn 3 is the one where I braked very late. Let’s see what the safety will be like in that chicane, because it seems even more dangerous than before ”.