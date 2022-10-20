For much of the year he was the big favorite and the one who seemed invincible, but comes to Sepang as a chaser. Fabio Quartararo is going through a particularly difficult moment, which is shaking his certainties of confirming himself as champion. In the second half of the season, Pecco Bagnaia recovered more than 100 points and now the Ducati rider is in his first world match point. The situation has turned around for El Diablowho is now forced to give his all if he wants to reaffirm his primacy.

However, it will not be easy for the rider from Nice, who is forced to fight first of all against a Yamaha that is struggling to keep up with Ducati: “In the last few races I haven’t had much fun, but now I find myself in a situation where I don’t have much fun. I have to think too much, I just have to go to the limit. I have nothing more to lose now. I think we will obviously have to have a different mentality, and of course I will do this GP with a different mood ”.

Quartararo changes his approach for the Malaysian Grand Prix, hoping to keep the fight for the title alive: “Of course, I will face the race by putting myself on the limit from the beginning of the weekend, trying to make some changes to the bike that, at the end, it’s something that when we go to a new track makes us feel great and we never touch anything. it makes us feel super good on the track, we never touch anything. But even if it feels good, it’s time to make some improvements in some areas. So, I think the situation is different from the previous ones. “

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sepang arrives a few days after the Phillip Island disaster, where Quartararo was called to increase his lead in the standings but collapsed accumulating another zero in the standings, a mistake that can cost him dearly: “Especially at the beginning, we decided to keep the tires, but it was not possible. On some tracks you can’t do it, because if you save your tires for the end, in any case you won’t have as much as the others because you lack power and this is the only way to stay in front, to push hard. In Australia I didn’t and I was passed to the first corner by Jack Miller and Luca Marini. After that I wanted to start pushing and I made that mistake at turn 2 ”.

The reigning world champion experienced a two-sided season, in which he seemed the dominator par excellence in the early stages, where he accumulated 91 points ahead of Bagnaia. But Assen changed the fate of his championship: “To tell the truth, we have never been comfortable, we have always struggled, even when we were winning races. In Barcelona I didn’t think I would be able to escape so much. In Germany, my performance was good, but we ventured a tire that was risky. In Portimao we had rainy conditions all weekend and we know we finished the weekend as we started it in terms of setup. In fact, we started the race and on the fourth lap I set the track record. We were able to be present and this is what makes the difference. But the second half of the season was awful, when the others made huge progress, we ran aground. In these last two races, however, I will try to change the situation, Sepang is one of my favorite tracks. We will have to do the best possible qualification, then we’ll see ”.

The difficulties are mainly attributable to a non-performing Yamaha, he has often complained about him during the season. For a moment it was also thought that he could leave and the threats to leave the Iwata factory had arrived from the rider, who however renewed and will wear Yamaha blue colors again next year: “Obviously I blame Yamaha for having found herself in this situation. But I don’t want to complain, either to them or publicly. I don’t want to say that the bike is not good. I know very well that the bike is not fast, but I have to take it into my head that this is what I have at the moment ”.

“I have no regrets about the renewal because they knew very well that I was very close to leaving, but I know that by giving them that push they really changed their mentality. They took a group of Italian engineers, they developed the engine more, so I feel they have changed. There will be a change next season. We won’t have a satellite team, but it won’t cost anything not to have one compared to what we currently have. There are three of us and unfortunately it is useless. Not Cal at the moment, he’s doing tests, but I’ve never gotten anything from Morbidelli ”.

The performance of the M1 in fact can also be seen in the results of Franco Morbidelli, whose opinion he is asked: “Honestly, I don’t know what to say about Morbidelli. He went from a 2019 bike to a 2021 bike, but he had a year and a half to adapt. I helped him as much as possible, but he didn’t make the breakthrough we hoped for. If I’m competitive, he should be too ”.