Fabio Quartararo missed the appointment with the points in the Sachsenring sprint race, finishing in 13th place. It was another disappointment after a first half of the season that didn’t live up to his ambitions. On Friday, the Yamaha rider managed to finish in the top ten, which guaranteed him a place in Q2. However, the qualifying session played against him and he was only able to place 12th on the starting grid.

“It was the best we could do. I had a yellow flag on the last lap, otherwise I could have done a 1’21″9, which would have put me on the second or third row. But this is the time we did, there’s no excuse,” he admitted, showing no surprise, given that qualifying has become the event that “changes the whole weekend”. “We will try to improve on this aspect, but at the At the moment we are very far from the qualifying mode and we cannot find a solution,” he regretted.

Even the start of the race didn’t help: when the traffic lights went out, the Frenchman couldn’t find the gap and lost three positions. “The start was good,” the Yamaha rider explained to Canal+. “Then Aleix [Espargaró] he went wide, Bastianini wide, so I couldn’t do anything. I had to run away and lost a lot of positions.”

A “difficult to digest” start to the race, but these first moments don’t explain everything. “It didn’t go really well. Even the feeling wasn’t ideal today, so we’ll try to find a solution,” underlined the Frenchman. “We have some information [per domani]we saw that we were far, far behind, but we will have to find a solution, try to find that something that will change tomorrow’s race.[Hewillhavetwiceasmanylapsandwealreadyhadproblemswiththetirestodaysowe’llsee”[Avràildoppiodeigiriegiàoggiavevamoproblemiconlegommequindivedremo”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A meeting with the president of Yamaha Motor

With 54 points, against 140 for leader Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo is currently in ninth place in the championship. Far, far away from his ambitions and his usual level, which seems, at present, out of reach.

“It’s difficult because a year ago I won here and now I’m not even in the top ten. It’s not easy, it’s difficult to really enjoy it, but I have to try to stay calm and figure out what we can do better. But we’ve already done more than a quarter of the season, we’re almost halfway through, and right now we can’t find anything. It’s difficult, but at the moment it’s like this.”

While Marc Márquez recently met with Honda program managers to discuss his own difficulties, Fabio Quartararo reveals that he has taken the same approach and requested to meet Yamaha Motor President Yoshihiro Hidaka. It was an impromptu meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Spanish GP at the end of April.

“I’ve already had a meeting with the Yamaha president. I hope this speeds up the process a bit,” he explains, seeing Yamaha “really far from the leading brands.” “I’m a fighter, I want to win, I don’t want to be in this position and I don’t think anyone in the team is happy. I want to motivate everyone, try to transform this negative energy into positive energy and make progress, especially from a technical point of view.”

Do you have any doubts? “Certainly. We’ve been waiting for something big for many years, a big change, so I hope they can give us a really good bike for next year, but obviously I’m not confident given the evolution compared to last year. I hope they work hard” .

“It’s hard to be confident when you’re fighting for these places.[They’reworkinghardbutwecouldn’tfindtheslightestimprovementSoasmuchasweknowthey’reworkinghardwedon’tknowifwe’llmakeanyprogressThey’reworkinghardandthisismostimportantlybutIhopetheywillfindtherightthingstohelpusprogressfortheendoftheyearandintonextyear”[StannolavorandoduramentemanonsiamoriuscitiatrovareilminimomiglioramentoQuindiperquantosappiamochestannolavorandoduramentenonsappiamoseotterremodeiprogressiStannolavorandoduramenteequestaèlacosapiùimportantemasperochetroverannolecosegiusteperaiutarciaprogredireperlafinedell’annoeperl’annoprossimo”