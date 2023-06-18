Marquez has decided not to compete from Sunday’s German Grand Prix after suffering his fifth crash of the weekend in warm-up. The crash left him with a small fracture to his thumb, but he was declared fit to race by the MotoGP medical team.

The Honda rider has missed three races with injury after crashing in Portugal and has yet to see the checkered flag in a Grand Prix, while his best result remains the podium in the Algarve sprint race. When asked about Marquez, Fabio Quartararo replied: “Of course, it’s difficult for him because I understand very well that since 2020 with the injury… he’s been on the podium since then, obviously.

“But for me he is the best. I have no words about him. He always gives 100%. Who crashes five times just to try to be better, to try to be on top? For me he is mentally one of the strongest , but it’s also time for injuries. He broke his thumb this morning, so I can understand he’s pushing himself hard. It’s strange to say it, but congratulations on what he’s doing.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo is having similar problems with Yamaha in 2023, the 2021 world champion has only achieved one podium so far. For this reason, he says he can understand Marquez’s situation and believes the rest of the paddock does as well. “The thing is, we control a little bit with what we have,” he added. “The Honda turns a little better than us, but we’re a little better than them under braking. So, this can avoid crashes a bit. But you’re always at the limit, and especially here I wasn’t able to show my potential. We’ve been going through difficult times since the beginning of the year and I can understand Marc 100%, and I think everyone here understands that.”

Quartararo struggled to 13th in Sunday’s German GP, ​​having risked a soft tire while most of the field opted for the medium rear. While admitting that it was a mistake, he acknowledged that his potential was no higher than 10th and that it was therefore worth the risk.

“To be honest, when I saw the position we were in, I wanted to try the soft tyre,” he said of his race on Sunday. I was completely wrong because from the first lap I needed a little more grip for the first few laps and I really didn’t have any. The tire sagged a lot. I made a bad decision with the tires but finishing P10 or P13 is not a big difference. The potential with middle school was a tenth position, no more.”