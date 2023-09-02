If last year Barcelona was the culmination of the season, this year is the continuation of the nightmare. Fabio Quartararo did not go beyond 18th place in the Sprint, making his Yamaha’s problems increasingly clear. The difficulties that he has been dragging on since 2022 are exacerbated in Barcelona, ​​which at the moment only seems to enhance the weak points of the M1.

The poor grip offered by the Montmelo put all the riders in difficulty, but El Diablo and his Yamaha were probably the most penalized. This inevitably leads to making mistakes, which happened at the start, when a late braking relegated him to the back of the group and forced him to comeback: “It was harder than I expected, especially today compared to yesterday. Even last year, Friday hadn’t been great, but Saturday had improved. But today we immediately understood that it wasn’t the case, we suffered a lot. When there’s little grip it’s tough, you have to be more fluid, today at the start I tried to brake later and I made a mistake that made me finish last. Even if the mistake wouldn’t have changed today’s result much, I think”.

“I try to drive over the problems a bit too much,” reveals the Frenchman. “I try to brake a little later and go faster, but the bike won’t let me, I make mistakes and I don’t ride smoothly. It’s a shame, because we tried things all weekend to find a solution, but the bike is always the same. Let’s try to find something that isn’t there, there isn’t much else to add”. Work in the Yamaha garage therefore seems to lead nowhere and the team can’t find the way out of the tunnel.

If under normal conditions Saturday’s race can help for Sunday, in this case Quartararo deems what we saw today useless for the purposes of the long race: “Does the sprint prepare us for tomorrow? No. We are looking for solutions to be able to ride normally, but when the grip is low I always struggle more than Franco, as was the case in Argentina for example. Tomorrow we will go with the base and try to ride as smooth as possible.”

In these conditions, motivation begins to run low and Quartararo shares his frustration with Marc Marquez, who finds himself fighting in the back-up positions just like him: “It’s not a question of classification, you see people in front of you in two laps, you don’t see them anymore.” . I know my potential at this track and in general, but I don’t have the power in the bike to fight with my rivals. It’s more frustrating than the position itself, because I’m not having fun on the bike. This is what I want to try to find again in particular”.