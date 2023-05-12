Fabio Quartararo will have to compete in Q1 of the French Grand Prix. It will be the third time this season that he has not directly qualified for Q2, having only done so four times in his first four seasons in MotoGP. On Friday the Frenchman finished both sessions outside the top ten and ended the day in 12th place in the combined standings, three-tenths off tenth place. This performance is becoming the norm for Yamaha and for Quartararo, who is upset by the lack of options to improve his bike.

As he described on Thursday, the increase in power seen this winter seems to have robbed the M1 of its cornering strength, and race after race Quartararo and his team are trying in vain to find better set-ups to try and correct this problem.

Why you are out of top 10?

“There is no explanation. I have no feeling with the bike. The bike is super aggressive, it doesn’t turn as usual. We have lost all the strengths we had. Even though we had less power, we had other strengths. When you find something in one area, you lose something in another. Both never get better. We seem to have more power, but we have lost handling.”

What are the yours difficulty?

“Honestly, the problems are always the same. We don’t know why we have so many problems, we can’t find a solution. You are in trouble. It’s something we can’t find. After five races we still don’t have a base on the bike. It’s frustrating, but I’ve decided not to get mad and stay calm. I think keeping calm is the best way to find a solution, but it’s really frustrating to see that at every circuit we are slower and slower, year after year. It’s complicated”.

On all circuits?

It doesn’t matter on which circuit. In Jerez, in 2019 I managed to do 1’36″8, four years later I did 1’37″0. There is no improvement. We cannot give 100% of the capacity of our bike. The engine has improved, but we are losing a lot of our strengths. We have improved by one point from 2019 to 2023. Even though the performance is still much lower, the top speed has improved. But the cycle part is much worse. This is where we are struggling, we will have to find something because we have done quite a few races, there have been sprint races, races, and we still don’t have a basis for the season. We’re still wondering what we need to do to have more balance on the bike. It’s not normal after so many races.”

AND there Q1 will complicate it even more your day tomorrow…

“Of course, but at the moment this is our position. In four years I think I’ve only made it to Q2 twice, and this year two or three. It is still very frustrating, especially as we are pushing hard. I’m working harder than ever. It’s really frustrating to see that even though we give everything we have, we are so far away. We’re really in a very complicated situation, it’s my worst moment in Yamaha.”

As you are found with the frame that avevigalready evaluated in Jerez?

“Very bad. Since this year, of all the new things we’ve tried since February, we haven’t used any of them [in gara]except the engine. This is also a rather complicated thing: with everything we try, nothing gets better. That’s what’s complicated. You have to find a direction in which to work. At the moment, in the last few months, in everything we try, nothing is better ”.

What are the yours difficulties on this circuit in particular?

“I cannot describe the difficulties. It’s simply that there is something missing everywhere. Sector 3 is where the acceleration is [e] From turn 8 to 9 I have a lot of wheelies. The power is a little better, but the bike turns less, it’s much more aggressive. You lose grip compared to last year. All these little things that pile up at every turn waste a lot of time. All the problems we have are not just in some corners, but everywhere. There is a lack of grip, the bike moves a bit, we are unable to have the best acceleration and therefore we are in difficulty in all the corners. Honestly, I have rarely had a bike that moves so much. I wouldn’t mind it moving around that much if the performance was good. Here, however, we are not doing well and it’s moving. That’s what’s frustrating and worrying.”

thoughtthe to be able to make a surprise this weekend?

“It’s more complicated to predict an excellent result when you’ve been struggling since the start of the season and you can’t find a solution, an improvement. What is certain is that I will give 100% every weekend, as I do every weekend, but we have to find something because in my entire career I have never made as many changes as this year. This is the most important aspect. You make so many changes and you can’t find a basis for the season.”

Is it difficult to have only two Yamahas?

“It’s a disadvantage, but I don’t want to say it’s worse than last year. Honestly, last year there was no comparison with Dovi or Darryn [Binder]. Darryn came from Moto3, you couldn’t expect her to make top 10 places. Dovizioso has been out for a year and we know that when you stop for so long and come back it’s difficult. We certainly need a satellite team that works with two fast riders.”

To the Safety Commission, I meanthe talk to the commissioners or just listen to them?

“I will speak because I would like to have some explanations, especially in relation to Jerez. We asked for explanations and they didn’t give us any. It would be kind of normal to know their opinion on this incident. I find it a bit strange that they don’t give us any explanations. I want to talk, I want explanations, I want to know if there will be any changes. I hope so, because for me their job is not well done, especially in situations like this.”