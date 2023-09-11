He was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated riders of the test day in Misano and he did not disappoint expectations: Fabio Quartataro debuted the 2024 Yamaha today, which represents the basis of the prototype that he will contest next season. What was disappointing instead was the M1, which apparently did not meet the expectations of the driver from Nice.

Engine, chassis and revised aerodynamics (details here) were the areas on which Yamaha worked to be able to take that step forward and finally convince El Diablo and don’t think of a way out in 2025. Luca Marmorini was also there to witness the hoped-for progress of the M1, who in the garage carefully observed the work that Quartararo didn’t seem particularly enthusiastic about.

“I tried the new engine and…well, I expected something better from this test, but we have to stay positive and try to analyze what happened to improve in the Valencia tests,” he begins El Diablo talking about his test day. It was therefore not a simple day for the French rider, who does not have a clear opinion.

The engine is one of the areas that the 2021 world champion will want to review in order to have more defined ideas on the direction to take in view of 2024: “Is the engine better? I can’t say at the moment. I need to try it more, but like I said, I expected better. The feeling is different, but I think I expected more power and it’s difficult to say anything positive about this engine.”

What Quartararo received today is the same material that Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha tester, previously tried: “It’s difficult to make similar comments, because at Misano there is a lot of grip. But when Cal tested in Aragon, where there is no grip, the comments were very similar.” This would therefore make the tests slightly biased, as he was asked: “Of course, and I think we got it wrong in this area last year.”

“Every time you go out, every bike completes laps, there’s a lot of rubber. It’s a track where you push a lot, so you leave a lot of rubber on the track. If you go to Turn 3, the asphalt is all black. So you open the throttle and on the race weekend you have to check why it slips. In the tests you can go at full throttle and the performance is distorted”, claims Quartararo, who in terms of sensations didn’t go too far from last year’s tests: “When I tested the 2023 bike in 2022, I think it was the first time where I felt the engine was a little better. But today I didn’t hear from him.”

M1 by Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Lorenza Dadderio

Despite today having returned to the top 5 in top speed, Quartararo feels that the Yamaha still lacks power, which has always been a weak point of the M1, but is currently very penalizing: “I think we need power almost everywhere. But the most important fact is that when the grip is very high, our bike changes completely. I did 1’31”4 with almost 20 laps on the tires and this is the qualifying lap of the weekend”.

“Obviously, the others are much faster than us,” admits the Frenchman. “But the gap with them when the grip is low is smaller. When there is grip, our pace improves by at least a second or seven, eight tenths. With them, it’s not much,” he continues.

However, Yamaha didn’t only work with a view to 2024, it brought some updates to Misano that could also be exploited in this final part of the season: “Something will probably be used already this year. One of the positives was the spoon we used under the swingarm. I think we will already have it for the next race. The rest, I think we will bring a lot of things and try to build the foundations for the Valencia tests.”

Quartararo and Marc Marquez were the riders we most expected to hear from, especially looking to the future. If the Spaniard, a great protagonist of the market during the race weekend, fired nothing at the Honda, El Diablo showed more calm: “Yamaha has believed in me since I arrived from Moto2. My attitude at the beginning of the year was a little more arrogant. Obviously, we are in a difficult time, but I have to remain polite. We both want the same thing, it’s clearly tough, but I prefer to stay calm and try to build a better combination with everyone.”