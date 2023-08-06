Along with the technical gap, bad luck also affects Fabio Quartararo’s weekend. Started from the last box at Silverstone due to a problem in qualifying yesterday, the Yamaha rider managed to recover in the long race up to seventh position, a result that on paper would have been excellent if it hadn’t ended in disaster. In fact, a few laps from the end, in a contact with Luca Marini he lost the entire front fairing of his M1, returning to the garage and changing bikes, to get back on track and finish the race in only 15th position.

However, the final result does not reflect the potential of the Frenchman, who feels less frustrated than during the rest of the weekend. Accidents can happen in the race, but what the 2021 world champion wants to analyze is the step forward made with some tricks and the innovations brought to his M1 at the British Grand Prix: “We tried a new fairing and used a different swingarm that we had already used, a new setting.. in fact it’s a bike that I’ve never tried, we gave it a chance above all to see how it handles”.

“On this track it was a good thing, also because there are many changes of direction. It will be good for Austria. However, we cannot switch from our bike to this one, because it is too radical. But we will keep the fairing. We have to reconfirm the aero package with the side diffusers, because it seems to work,” he explains.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

El Diablo therefore it seems less gloomy at the end of the English Sunday despite the result being anything but satisfactory: “Today, recovering from last to seventh position was positive, then what happened happened. It was tough because you pass a rider and he passes you on the straight, so it’s frustrating. For me this was the best race we could have done, we didn’t finish in that position, but we know we got there and the pace was there”.

Optimists yes, realists too. Quartararo was in seventh place when he was forced to return to the garage, but he claims that the top 5 was not within his reach: “No, I think it wasn’t that close. Considering my starting position, maybe I would have finished a bit better. But the problem is when there is little grip on the track. Aleix set the fastest lap in 2’00” and last year we were faster, but we lose a lot. I can’t fight with the riders in front”.

The Nice player then explains the reason for the contact with Marini, for which he does not attribute blame to anyone: “I wouldn’t even define it as a mistake. When you struggle so much to pass a rider, you are much more on the edge. There are things that happen, unfortunately I lost the whole fairing, but it happens”.