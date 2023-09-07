Fabio Quartararo won his first world championship in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two years ago, thanks also to the crash of his first rival Pecco Bagnaia who handed the title right into his hands at Misano. Since then, however, Yamaha has begun to struggle and if the Frenchman finished last season in second position, this year he is only 11th at Misano, 178 points behind the leader Bagnaia. El Diablo has often reiterated his frustration with Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness, claiming in an interview with Motorsport.com that the current M1 is “practically the same” as the one with which Jorge Lorenzo won the world championship in 2015.

Speaking on the eve of this week’s San Marino Grand Prix, Quartararo expressed his displeasure at the situation of his team two years after winning the title, when he was just 22: “Obviously, it’s a great feeling, but at the same Time hurts to see where we are now versus two years ago. It was one of the best days of my life but coming back to this place aware of the position we are in now hurts. But that’s the way it is. We have to stay positive, try to take the Yamaha to the best position we can and hope to come back here with the same feeling as in 2021”.

World champion Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Yamaha

Quartataro finished last week’s Barcelona race in seventh position, equaling his best result of the season, achieved at the French Grand Prix. At Montmelo he went back to the basic setup from last year, which he thinks helped him a lot, but he didn’t seem so confident that he could have the same positivity for the other race weekends. When asked if he had reasons to be more optimistic this weekend, he said: “Well, not really, it’s been a tough weekend for us. Sunday went well, we went back to last year’s basic setting. It went a little better, but here we don’t know where to start, so in FP1 we’ll evaluate both and then see how the weekend goes”.

“To be honest, going forward we have lost a little turning point every year and this year we miss it even more. Last year’s base helps me bring a little more speed and especially in Barcelona where the grip is very low, it helped me a lot”. On Monday, Misano will host tests that will be important in marking the progress of the 2024 bike. Cal Crutchlow will be present, having already tested the latest model in a shakedown at Aragon last week.